MacBook butterfly keyboard settlement FAQ: Everything you need to know

If you had a MacBook with a broken butterfly keyboard, Apple may soon send you a refund. A judge has approved a $50 million multi-state settlement that will reimburse MacBook users for repairs dating back to 2015. Here’s what you need to know.
Any MacBook with a butterfly keyboard is part of the class action suit, including MacBook (all), MacBook Air (2018-2019), MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016-2019), and MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016 – 2019).
For years, MacBook users have complained of stuck, repeating, and broken keys when typing on MacBooks. The problem can be traced back to Apple’s use of butterfly-style keycaps, which have a lower profile than scissor-style keys. Apple began replacing the butterfly keyboard with the Magic Keyboard on the 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019.
California, New York, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Washington, and Michigan.
As long as you lived in one of the above states at the time of the repair, you will be counted.
Apple has agreed to pay $50 million into a joint settlement fund, whose attorneys agreed to charge approximately $13,599,113 in attorney fees and no more than $2 million in litigation costs. In addition, $1.4 million will be used to cover settlement administration costs. That leaves about $33 million for users.
From December 12, messages will be sent to all potential members.
There are three groups in the class:
The settlement states that Group 1 is the only group not required to file a claim to receive compensation, as their payment will be automatic.
Both Group 2 and Group 3 must submit claim forms to receive compensation, which must be postmarked or emailed within 120 days.
If you paid for a keyboard repair or replacement, you will still be reimbursed even if Apple replaced or repaired your MacBook keyboard as part of the program.
Sorry, Apple won’t reimburse anyone who hasn’t paid to have their MacBook repaired.
That does not matter, although you must show proof of repair if you belong to group 2 or 3.
Attorneys will provide class information to the Settlement Administrator no later than December 2, and notices will be sent beginning December 12. The deadline for submitting a claim is March 6, 2023. A website will be set up soon with all the necessary forms and addresses.
Probably sometime in April.
You can find the full text for the preliminary approval of the Apple Butterfly Keyboard Settlement on the Scribe website.
No, Apple agreed to the $50 million amount “without admitting liability.”
