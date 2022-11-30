MacBook butterfly keyboard settlement FAQ: Everything you need to know

If you had a MacBook with a broken butterfly keyboard, Apple may soon send you a refund. A judge has approved a $50 million multi-state settlement that will reimburse MacBook users for repairs dating back to 2015. Here’s what you need to know.

Which MacBook models are covered by this settlement?

Any MacBook with a butterfly keyboard is part of the class action suit, including MacBook (all), MacBook Air (2018-2019), MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016-2019), and MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016 – 2019).

What was the problem?

For years, MacBook users have complained of stuck, repeating, and broken keys when typing on MacBooks. The problem can be traced back to Apple’s use of butterfly-style keycaps, which have a lower profile than scissor-style keys. Apple began replacing the butterfly keyboard with the Magic Keyboard on the 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019.

Which states are included in the class action?

California, New York, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Washington, and Michigan.

What if I moved?

As long as you lived in one of the above states at the time of the repair, you will be counted.

How much is the settlement for?

Apple has agreed to pay $50 million into a joint settlement fund, whose attorneys agreed to charge approximately $13,599,113 in attorney fees and no more than $2 million in litigation costs. In addition, $1.4 million will be used to cover settlement administration costs. That leaves about $33 million for users.

How do I know if I am part of the class action?

From December 12, messages will be sent to all potential members.

Who will receive payments?

There are three groups in the class:

Group 1: Received two or more replacement top cases from Apple or an authorized service provider within four years of purchase based on Apple’s records.

Received two or more replacement top cases from Apple or an authorized service provider within four years of purchase based on Apple’s records. Group 2: Received one replacement top case from Apple or an authorized service center and stated on the claim form that the repair did not resolve their keyboard issues.

Received one replacement top case from Apple or an authorized service center and stated on the claim form that the repair did not resolve their keyboard issues. Group 3: Obtained one or more keycap replacements (but not topcase replacements) from Apple or an authorized service provider, and who certify on the claim form that the repair did not resolve their keyboard issues.

What if I am part of Group 1?

The settlement states that Group 1 is the only group not required to file a claim to receive compensation, as their payment will be automatic.

What if I am part of Group 2 or Group 3?

Both Group 2 and Group 3 must submit claim forms to receive compensation, which must be postmarked or emailed within 120 days.

How much do I get?

Group 1: $395

$395 Group 2: $125

$125 Group 3: $50

What if I participated in Apple’s Keyboard Service Program?

If you paid for a keyboard repair or replacement, you will still be reimbursed even if Apple replaced or repaired your MacBook keyboard as part of the program.

What if I had a faulty keyboard but never had it repaired?

Sorry, Apple won’t reimburse anyone who hasn’t paid to have their MacBook repaired.

What if I no longer own the computer?

That does not matter, although you must show proof of repair if you belong to group 2 or 3.

What are the next steps in the process?

Attorneys will provide class information to the Settlement Administrator no later than December 2, and notices will be sent beginning December 12. The deadline for submitting a claim is March 6, 2023. A website will be set up soon with all the necessary forms and addresses.

When will I receive the payment?

Probably sometime in April.

Can I read the settlement?

You can find the full text for the preliminary approval of the Apple Butterfly Keyboard Settlement on the Scribe website.

Did Apple admit they were wrong?

No, Apple agreed to the $50 million amount “without admitting liability.”