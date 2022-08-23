Macaulay Culkin and rumored fiancée Brenda Song step out in Pasadena with their son Dakota

Former child stars Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song brought their 16-month-old son Dakota to the South Pasadena Farmers Market last Thursday.

The 34-year-old NoCal resident wore a large diamond sparkler on her left ring finger during her family outing with the New York native, who turns 42 this Friday.

Macaulay proudly wore a $26 Ingrid & Isabel “Dad” baseball cap, a pink linen shirt, khaki shorts, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and a $60 black Converse “Chuck Taylor All Star Classic.”

Brenda looked leggy in a white tailored dress, with floral stitching, as well as yellow high platform shoes and a black Louis Vuitton hat.

The five-year-old couple – who met on the Thailand set of Changeland – carried a Goyard ‘Artois PM’ personalized bag and a Gucci diaper bag.

Little Dakota – dressed in a yellow-green striped shirt, black shorts and Crocs – is named after Culkin’s late sister, who died – 29 years – in 2008 after being struck by a car.

A source told Us Weekly on March 11: “They’re focusing on raising Dakota for now, but definitely want to plan a wedding and get married in a year or two. They are committed to each other and are committed to it for the long term’

“Brenda and Macaulay are really hands-on parents. They’re focused on raising Dakota for now, but definitely want to plan a wedding and get married in a year or two. They are committed to each other and are fully committed to the long term. They are very much in love with each other and have been from the start.’

Song was previously engaged to Miley Cyrus’ heavily tattooed half-brother Trace, but they split in 2012 after an eight-month romance.

Podcaster Bunny Ears divorced his high school sweetheart Rachel Miner in 2002, after less than two years of marriage, and he was in a relationship with Family Guys star Mila Kunis for eight years, ending in 2011.

Macaulay has been collaborating with Lightbox Media Company since February to develop his own travel series titled “Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis.” Deadline.

But first, audiences can watch Culkin voice Downtown Pat in Netflix’s adult animated series Entergalactic, which premieres September 30.

Grammy winner Kid Cudi wrote, produced and stars as New York artist Jabari in the cartoon, which accompanies his eighth studio album of the same name.

Timothée Chalamet, Jessica Williams, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Keith David, Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith and Christopher Abbott also voice characters in Entertgalactic.

Thanks to roles in Uncle Buck, Home Alone and My Girl – the AHS: Double Feature actor made enough money (estimated fortune of $15-17 million) by the time he was 12 never to have to work again.

The Love Accidentally producer star then plays a mysterious character in Michael Green and Amber Noizumi’s 17th-century animated series Blue Eye Samurai ‘end 2023’ on Netflix.