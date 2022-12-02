Saturday, December 3, 2022
US

Mac Jones was captured on camera SCREAMING at Matt Patricia’s Patriots play-caller during the loss to Bills

by Jacky
New England signal caller Mac Jones addressed the media following the eruption during TNF

‘Throw the f****** ball’: Mac Jones caught on camera YELLING at Patriots’ play caller Matt Patricia during loss to Bills… before admitting he ‘let his emotions get the better of him’ but wanted to give the team a ‘spark’

By Patrick Djordjevic for Dailymail.Com

published: 13:43, Dec 2, 2022 | Updated: 14:41, Dec 2, 2022

New England quarterback Mac Jones failed to hide his frustrations in a sideline blowout during the Patriots’ 24-10 loss to Buffalo.

Cameras caught Jones playing his team’s call. seems to say ‘Throw the f****** ball. The damn fast game sucks.”

Postgame Jones insisted it wasn’t directed at offensive shot-caller Matt Patricia, or anyone in particular, but was merely an expression of his desire to launch the ball downfield.

“Obviously I was just a little bit guided by my emotions,” he said after the crucial divisional loss.

“What I said was about throwing deeper in the short game. I need to do that part better.

“But it’s the short game we kept playing that works. But I felt like we needed chunk plays.

“I yelled that out to get everyone going. That’s emotional. That’s football. I’m passionate about this game.’

Patriots senior football advisor Matt Patricia has been responsible for offensive play-calling

The sophomore signal caller shared that he and Patricia were lined up as the Patriots tried to gain ground on Buffalo as the ball game progressed.

“It was just, ‘Let’s go for it, let’s be aggressive, let’s get those shots. Just go down fighting,” Matty P noted on the same page,” Jones noted.

“Of course you don’t want your emotions to get the better of you. I think that’s about it. It wasn’t directed at anyone. Just emotion coming out. We needed a spark.’

Jones struggled to generate much on the passing play in addition to an early 48-yard touchdown

It never came. Jones had a rough night – completing 22/36 for 195 yards and a touchdown.

Bill Belichick’s team was a meager 3/12 from third behind and had only 242 total yards of offense.

To make matters worse, the home loss was a dagger to New England’s playoff hopes.

The storied franchise fell to 6-6 on the season, three games behind the AFC East-leading Bills.

While a wild card berth is still a possibility, the Patriots are already a game behind the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets, who sit 7-4 with an extra game to play.

Josh Allen (right) and the Buffalo Bills are now three games ahead of their New England rivals

