Mable John, first female solo act signed by Motown founder Berry Gordy, dies at 91 in Los Angeles

Mable John, the first female solo artist to be signed by Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, has died in Los Angeles at age 91.

The eldest of the Detroit musical John family passed away on Thursday, according to her cousin Kevin John.

“We loved her and she was a nice person,” Kevin said The Detroit News.

Pioneering singer: Mable John, seen in August 2019 in Los Angeles, the first female solo artist to be signed by Berry Gordy, has died aged 91 in Los Angeles

Mable was signed to Gordy’s Tamla Records in 1959 which he founded in June 1958 and incorporated in April 1960 as the Motown Record Corportaion.

She was the first woman under the Gordy’s brand to land her own recording contract without an affiliated group.

Her first release on Tamla was ‘Who Wouldn’t Love A Man Like That’ in 1960.

Mable toured in 1969 with the late Ray Charles as lead singer of The Raelettes and was on the road with him for many years until she dropped out in 1977.

Lead singer: Mable is shown second from right in 1970 as the lead singer of The Raelettes, the backing singers of the late Ray Charles

Gordy, 92, served as coach and mentor to John, who was the opening act of the legendary Billie Holiday in the 1950s.

Mable’s tracks with his label include: No Love, Actions Speak Louder Than Words, Looking For A Man and You Are My Only Love!.

She later signed to Stax Records and recorded the hit Your Good Thing (Is About To End).

Hits: the singer can be seen in Memphis in June 2007 during the benefit concert ’50 Years Of Stax’

Mable later became a pastor at her own church in Los Angeles and founded the Joy Community Outreach To End Homelessness charity with a mission to feed and clothe the homeless.

The singer collaborated with writer David Ritz, 78, in 2006 on a novel titled Sanctified Blues about a former singer who becomes a spiritual leader.

She was married four times and had four sons: Jesse, Joel, Otis and Lemuel. She is survived by Lemuel as well as numerous grandchildren.