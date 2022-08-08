M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro: Everything you need to know

Apple unveiled the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops on its Event ‘unleashed’. The new laptop features a new redesign with smaller bezels, a new display, new ports, new Apple silicone, and more. Here are the key details about the MacBook Pro. You can order the new MacBook Pro laptops from Apple, but check third-party retailers for special price offers.

Read our full review of the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) M1 Pro vs M1 Max: Do you need the extra power?

MacBook Pro: processor, RAM, graphics card

The M1 Pro and M1 Max are the latest Apple System on a Chip (SoC), after the M1 released last year. Here’s what’s available for each model:

14-inch MacBook Pro

M1 Pro: 8-core CPU with six performance cores and two efficiency cores or 10-core CPU with eight performance cores and two efficiency cores; 14- or 16-core GPU; 16-core neural motor; 200 Gbps Memory Bandwidth

8-core CPU with six performance cores and two efficiency cores or 10-core CPU with eight performance cores and two efficiency cores; 14- or 16-core GPU; 16-core neural motor; 200 Gbps Memory Bandwidth M1 Maximum: 10-core CPU with eight performance cores and two efficiency cores; 24- or 32-core GPU; 16-core neural motor; 400 Gbps Memory Bandwidth

10-core CPU with eight performance cores and two efficiency cores; 24- or 32-core GPU; 16-core neural motor; 400 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 16GB unified memory, configurable up to 32GB (M1 Pro) or 64GB (M1 maximum)

16-inch MacBook Pro

M1 Pro: 10-core CPU with eight performance cores and two efficiency cores; 16-core GPU; 16-core neural motor; 200 Gbps Memory Bandwidth

10-core CPU with eight performance cores and two efficiency cores; 16-core GPU; 16-core neural motor; 200 Gbps Memory Bandwidth M1 Maximum: 10-core CPU with eight performance cores and two efficiency cores; 32-core GPU; 16-core neural motor; 400 Gbps Memory Bandwidth

10-core CPU with eight performance cores and two efficiency cores; 32-core GPU; 16-core neural motor; 400 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 16GB unified memory, configurable up to 32GB (M1 Pro) or 64GB (M1 maximum)

MacBook Pro: display

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are the first Apple laptops to use mini-LED displays, which Apple calls Liquid Retina XDR. Used in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, mini LED is a backlight technology that has more LEDs than what is currently implemented. This results in better control over the backlight, better image contrast and a wider dynamic range.

These laptop screens are also the first to support a 120Hz refresh rate using ProMotion technology, previously only seen in Apple’s iPhones and the iPad Pro.

The screens on the MacBook Pro have a refresh rate of 120 Hz. And yes, that’s going up a notch for the FaceTime camera. Apple

Apple’s specs for the display include a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 1,000 nits of full screen brightness, and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The 14-inch model has a native resolution of 3024 x 1964 at 254 pixels per inch, while the 16-inch version has a native resolution of 3456 x 2234 at 254 pixels per inch. The screens also support the P3 color gamut and True Tone.

MacBook Pro: Design and Colors

The new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros feature a new aluminum case design that makes the laptop smaller than previous models. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is 0.61 inches tall and weighs 3.5 pounds, while the 16-inch model is 0.66 inches tall and 4.7 pounds. Here are the full dimensions:

14-inch MacBook Pro: 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches; 3.5 pounds

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches; 3.5 pounds 16-inch MacBook Pro: 14.01 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches; 4.7 pounds

The bezel (the bezel around the screen) has been greatly reduced, so much so that the MacBook Pro logo is no longer at the bottom of the screen, but at the bottom of the laptop. The top of the screen, like the iPhone, has a notch for the FaceTime camera. Apple made the notch as deep as the menu bar so it doesn’t enter your workspace.

Apple offers the MacBook Pro in two colors, silver and space gray.

MacBook Pro: Ports and Power Adapter

The MacBook Pro comes with three Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports. Apple also has an SDXC card slot, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone jack that supports high-impedance headphones.

From left to right: SDXC card slot, Thunderbolt/USB 4, HDMI 2.0. Apple

The power adapter plugs into a new MagSafe connector on the laptop. It’s similar to the old MagSafe adapter in MacBooks pre-USB-C. However, the wattage of the adapter depends on the model you buy:

8-core 14-inch MacBook Pro: 67 watts

10-core 14-inch MacBook Pro: 96 watts

All 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations: 140 watts

You can choose to buy a higher wattage adapter for $20. The new MacBook Pros both support faster charging for the first time with the 96-watt and 140-watt adapter, charging to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. . You are not limited to Apple-made power adapters; premium third-party options can be found in our roundup of the best chargers for the MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pro: battery life

According to Apple’s testing, battery life has improved dramatically:

14-inch MacBook Pro

Up to 17 hours of movie playback in the Apple TV app

Up to 11 hours of wireless internet

70 Watt Hour Lithium Polymer Battery

16-inch MacBook Pro

Up to 21 hours of movie playback in the Apple TV app

Up to 14 hours of wireless internet

100 Watt Hour Lithium Polymer Battery

MacBook Pro: Front Camera

That notch at the top of the screen houses a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera. Apple has finally replaced the 720p FaceTime camera and the new camera should result in better image quality. This FaceTime camera is similar to the one in the 24-inch M1 iMac, but it’s not ultra-wide and doesn’t support Center Stage like the iPad.

MacBook Pro: audio

Apple has upped its game when it comes to audio playback and recording. The new MacBook Pro has a system with six speakers, four tweeters and two woofers. The woofers are force-cancelling, and Apple claims they deliver 80 percent more bass than before.

The speakers also have support for spatial audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos. And if you use the laptop with the new third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, there’s spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

Apple calls the built-in three-microphone array “studio quality” and they have a high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming. The headphone jack also has support for high impedance headphones.

MacBook Pro: No more Touch Bar

Apple introduced the Touch Bar in 2016 to replace the function keys with “a brilliant Retina-quality Multi-Touch display,” but it’s divisive to say the least — those who don’t like it are quite expressive about it. , while people who like it don’t really say much (or so it seems). Apple seems to be convinced by the users who don’t like the Touch Bar, because it has disappeared in the new M1 Pro MacBook Pro, replaced by function keys. These function keys are not half-height, but full-sized keys. There is a Touch ID button at the top right of the keyboard, just like the previous MacBook Pro models, but it has a round ring, like on the iMac keyboard.

Say goodbye to the Touch Bar. Apple

Apple offers one more laptop with the Touch Bar: the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pro 2021: Pricing and Release

Ordering for the M1 Pro MacBook Pro is now available. Due to supply chain issues, there may be shipping delays.

Apple offers two standard configurations of the 14-inch MacBook Pro:

$1,999: M1 Pro 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

$2,499: M1 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Apple offers three standard configurations of the 16-inch MacBook Pro:

$2,499: M1 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

$2,699: M1 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

$3,499: M1 Max 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Apple also sells the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, which starts at $1,299.