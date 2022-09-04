M1 chaos as 12 car pile-up near Tallebudgera Creek Road exit at Burleigh Heads closes down lanes

<!–

One person recalls the horrific moment when a driver appeared to be “off his head” before crashing his vehicle and causing a 12-car collision on a major highway.

Emergency services were called to the multi-vehicle accident at 10:20 a.m. Sunday along the M1 at the Tallebudgera Creek Road exit at Burleigh Heads, Queensland.

Two people were injured, including a man in his thirties who is believed to have caused the accident.

A passing driver said they saw the man driving erratically on the road leading up to the accident.

“We witnessed this accident. It was really terrifying,” she said.

“He was all over the road (as if there were no lanes or other vehicles on the road) and we knew it was a matter of seconds before he got into an accident.”

The driver claimed that the man behind the wheel appeared to be ‘on something’.

He is currently fighting for his life after suffering serious injuries to his throat.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in critical condition.

Officers claim the man caused the multi-vehicle collision and placed him under police guard in hospital.

A woman in her 60s had neck and shoulder pain and was taken to John Flynn Private Hospital.

All southbound lanes were closed before being reopened by police later in the day.

The horror crash comes as families across the country head out to celebrate Father’s Day.

It is the second devastating crash of the weekend after a father and son were killed in a two-vehicle accident on the M1 motorway along the Central Coast, NSW.

The 46-year-old father and his 14-year-old son were in their Commodore station wagon when they got stuck on a grassy strip at 9am this Saturday.

A 27-year-old driver then lost control of his four-wheel drive and spun into the median strip and crashed into the station wagon.