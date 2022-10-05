M People founder fumes as PM takes to stage for conference speech to band’s ‘Moving On Up’ hit

<!–

Liz Truss took to the stage for her Tory conference speech this morning to ‘Moving On Up’ by M People – sung by the mother of a Labor councillor.

The Prime Minister chose the classic tune from the 1990s ahead of her first conference speech as Tory leader as she tried to turn around her faltering premiership.

The choice of ‘Moving On Up’ quickly raised eyebrows as critics pored over the song’s lyrics – while one founder of the band said it was ‘sad’ to see it used by ‘this shower of a Government’.

“I don’t want my song to be a soundtrack to lies,” said musician Mike Pickering.

It was also quickly noted how the son of M People’s lead singer, Heather Small, is a Labor councilor on Westminster City Council.

James Small-Edwards, who represents the Bayswater ward, joked that Ms Truss had made an “appropriate choice”.

“This tired and out of touch Tory government is really on its way out,” he added.

Mr. Small-Edwards’ father is Shaun Edwards – the former rugby league player who has since had a stellar career as a rugby union coach.

Mrs Truss’s first conference speech as Tory leader came at the end of the party’s four-day gathering in Birmingham, where the Prime Minister performed a dramatic U-turn on her plans to scrap the 45p tax rate.

There has also been an almost total breakdown in Tory discipline, with MPs and ministers engaged in bitter disputes over tax rates and benefit cuts.

After the prime minister’s speech, her press secretary acknowledged that there had been “some difficulties” during the conference.

But when asked about possible disciplinary action for outspoken ministers or rebel MPs, he said that would be a matter for the Tory whip’s office.

Ms Truss personally chose M People’s ‘Moving On Up’ as her walk-on music for her conference speech from a number of options.

The song’s lyrics begin: ‘You’ve done me wrong, your time is up. You took a sip from the devil’s cup.

‘You broke my heart, there’s no going back. Get outta here baby, keep packing.’

M People founder Mike Pickering, a persistent critic of the Conservatives and Brexit on social media, attacked Ms Truss for choosing the song and suggested the Tories had not asked permission before using it.

“So we can’t seem to stop Truss walking out to our song, very strange!,” he wrote on Twitter during the Prime Minister’s speech.

‘So sad that it was used by this barrage of a government. BTW Truss, Labor used it with permission in the 90s. I don’t want my song to be a soundtrack to lies.’

Speaking later, he added: ‘I was just looking at the lyrics. It is fantastic. I hope she takes note of that. It’s about: “Go pack your bags and get out”.’

Asked why he thought the song had been used, he replied: “No one said to them, ‘Tony Blair and New Labor used that song all the time’ or ‘Heather’s son is a Labor councillor’ or ‘Mike is really loud on Twitter” and social media about being an anti-Tory”.

‘I don’t know why they have used it. They are so useless for anything. Who knows?’

The Prime Minister’s press secretary was unable to say whether the Tories had asked M People for permission to use the song.

“I don’t have detailed knowledge of how licensing these things work,” he said.

Asked about founder Pickering’s criticism, the press secretary added: ‘I don’t know who he is.’