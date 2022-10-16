Lyon stars Moussa Dembele and Alexandre Lacazette are floored after clumsy coming together with ref

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Ligue 1 referee was transfixed after being on the receiving end of a clash between Lyon’s former Premier League stars Alexandre Lacazette and Moussa Dembele.

The clash took place during Lyon’s 3-2 defeat to Rennes, when former Arsenal star Lacazette and ex-Fulham striker Dembele bumped into each other as they tried to hit the opposition during the break.

However, French referee Stephanie Frappart got caught in the crossfire and the game had to be interrupted while she recovered from the incident.

Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette was on the receiving end of an awkward clash with Moussa Dembele

The moment happened just two minutes into the Ligue 1 game, as 26-year-old Dembele charged through the middle of the field.

Not seeing the bodies in his path, however, he snapped at the referee’s heels before clumsily clattering on teammate Lacazette, knocking all three of them to the ground.

The impact landed Frappart awkwardly on her arm and shoulder, and after the impact, she went back to the dressing room to undergo treatment and check for any damage to the area – with some reports suggesting she may have dislocated her shoulder.

However, the official was once the professional, but the official had time to book Rennes midfielder Xeka for a foul seconds before they converged, and still left the field with the yellow card in her hand.

It wasn’t the start that former Gunners star Lacazette had planned for the game, but he scored twice for Lyon, but it failed to prevent his side from defeat.

Lacazette has been in good form since returning from Arsenal to Lyon in the summer, scoring six goals in his first 11 appearances for the club.

Martin Terrier was the hero for Rennes, scoring twice in the game and a win that took his side to fifth in the Ligue 1 table.