Lynn Cannon allegedly murdered at home in Lansdale, Perth as ex is taken to hospital

A mother of two was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex after he is believed to have erupted in a jealous rage when she moved on with a new partner.

Lynn Cannon, 51, was found dead at a house in Hardcastle Avenue, Lansdale, in north Perth, on Monday night.

A man, believed to be Ms Cannon’s ex-husband, Paul Cannon, was wheeled away from the scene and remains under police watch at hospital with self-inflicted injuries.

Cannon had allegedly “lured” the mother into his home Monday night after learning she had spent her birthday Sunday with her new partner, a source told the outlet. Western Australia.

“He was triggered by his past birthday with his new partner and that made him lose it,” the source said.

Now he has two broken children.

Police were called to the home at 8:30 p.m. Monday after neighbors reported hearing “screaming noises and obvious sounds of disturbance.”

Detective Sergeant Major Stephen Cleal said Ms Cannon was found with multiple injuries and family members had called in concern for her well-being.

The mother-of-two had recently moved in with a new partner, a friend said.

A woman ran into the arms of a loved one and broke down in tears at the scene of the alleged attack.

Distraught relatives were seen outside the home Monday night.

‘It is true? She died?’ she said asking the police what had happened.

‘I’m going to kill that c***. Where is the?’

Cannon and her husband separated two years ago.

Detective Sergeant Major Cleal said police were looking into “details about the status of their relationship”.

Detectives are also investigating whether a weapon was used, and several items of “interest” were taken from the home for examination.

Cannon remains under police surveillance. No charges have yet been filed.