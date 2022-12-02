Lynette Joy Simms case ‘kept open’ as Chris Dawson jailed for murder

“The reality is that he will not make it to the end of his non-parole period or, due to his deteriorating cognitive state and physical capacity, will become severely disabled well before then, even if he does,” he said. the judge. “I recognize that the inevitable prospect is that Mr. Dawson will probably die in prison.” By maintaining his innocence, Dawson has shown no remorse. The judge said it was “highly unlikely that he would ever reoffend” and that he had good prospects for rehabilitation. After a nearly five-hour verdict in August, when Dawson was sentenced after his trial alone by a judge, the verdict was swift. It started Friday afternoon at noon and was over in 30 minutes. Greg Simms said, “As far as I’m concerned, today is the last day.”

Despite the introduction of “no body, no parole” laws following Dawson’s conviction, which require an offender to disclose the location of his victim’s remains in order to stand a chance of being paroled, Simms doesn’t expect Dawson’s answer to be coming. “I think the most important thing will be that if someone comes across a grave or human remains, that’s the only time we’ll find out through DNA. [if] it’s my sister,’ he said. Judge Harrison said the exact manner in which Lynette was killed “is not and cannot be known”, but he was convinced that Dawson intended to kill his wife rather than grievously harm her, and did so in a domestic context at their home on Gilwinga Drive near Bayview on the Northern Beaches. He found that Dawson was motivated by his “desire to be exclusively with” his former student and his daughters’ teenage babysitter, known as JC. The pair had left Sydney in December 1981 to start a new life together in Queensland, but returned on Christmas Day as JC was homesick.

Dawson claimed he dropped Lynette off at a bus stop on January 9 to go shopping, and instead of meeting him in Northbridge Baths, she said she called to say she “needed time away”, which was rejected by the judge, who found that she did not leave her house voluntarily. NSW Police Homicide Commander Danny Doherty praised Lynette’s family for their “uncompromising spirit” and the tenacity of Strike Force Scriven officers who presented “convincing” evidence to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in 2015. Dawson was charged with murder in 2018. “It’s an unfinished business. As a chapter closes, the book is still open…because we still haven’t found Lyn,” Doherty said. “While the family rightfully wants to move on with their lives, we are keeping this case open… in the hopes that we get information that can give Lyn some dignity and put the family to rest.”

When asked if another search will be carried out, he said police will “assess all other information and evidence available”. Loading Defense attorney Greg Walsh had argued that Dawson had been subjected to “probably the most egregious publicity one could contemplate in the criminal justice context,” as the subject of The Australianthe podcast The teacher’s petwhich has generated tens of millions of downloads internationally. “To be [Dawson’s] The main complaint, if properly understood, is that the public made false assumptions about his guilt at a time when he was entitled to the presumption of innocence,” Judge Harrison said. “Mr Dawson has now been convicted of the crime which attracted publicity in question. In those circumstances, harsh as it may sound to say so, Mr. Dawson is now the author of his own misfortune.”