Lyla-Jane Lake, 13, who went missing a week ago has been found safe

Missing 13-year-old Lyla-Jane Lake was found safe after her father made a heartbreaking plea to her to “please come home”.

Lyla, the cousin of Olympic high jumper Morgan Lake, missed Christmas with her family after she went missing from her home in Basingstoke, Hampshire last Wednesday, and no one had seen or heard from her since.

Major searches in her hometown failed to find any trace of the teenager and police said they were “extremely concerned” for her well-being.

Her father, Nathan Lake, made an urgent plea for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward Tuesday, before directly telling his teenage daughter: “Daddy loves you.”

Then, in an update from Hampshire Police in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the force said: “We are pleased to inform you that 13-year-old Lyla, who was missing in Basingstoke, has been found safe.” Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals and contacted us with information.’

Lyla-Jane Lake’s father, Nathan (pictured together), appealed directly to his daughter to come home.

Recording a video, her father had said: “My 13-year-old daughter Lyla has been missing for five nights and my family and I are pleading with someone out there just to provide information on her whereabouts.”

‘Lyla is very insecure and naive for her age, but she never leaves the house after 8pm without her parents and hasn’t stayed overnight anywhere except with family members for over 18 months.

Someone must know something. Lyla, if you’re watching this, Dad loves you very much.

‘If there’s something that’s bothering you, it’s nothing that can’t be fixed, so please come home. You’re not in trouble.

You have hundreds of people who care about you and we all want you to come home safe.

Brown-eyed Lyla disappeared from her home on Wednesday night and no one has seen or heard from her since.

Nathan Lake (pictured with Lyla) put out an urgent appeal for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Recording today’s video, Nathan told his daughter: ‘Daddy loves you’

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said earlier: ‘Lyla was last seen on Wednesday night in Simmons Walk, Basingstoke, around 10pm.

“Since she was reported missing, officers have been conducting various investigations to find her.

We and his family are extremely concerned for his well-being and are now turning to the public for your help.

It is believed to still be in the Basingstoke area.

‘Lyla is described as being of mixed race, 5 feet 6 inches tall and of a medium build.

‘She has long brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black Puffa jacket and gray sweatpants. She carried a Sports Direct bag for life.

“If you see her, please call 999 immediately, quoting 44220512908,” added the spokesperson.

An update has since confirmed that it has been found safe.