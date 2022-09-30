Lying ‘Super Mom’ Sherri Papini is seen in new footage speaking to cops with a bandage over her nose

New footage from a 2016 interview with police by Sherri Papini, who mimicked the plot of ‘Gone Girl’ by attempting to carry out her own kidnapping, shows the mother of two speaking to police with a swollen and bandaged nose immediately after the ordeal.

In a clip that aired Friday morning on Good Morning America, Papini, 39, is seen with a bandage across the bridge of her nose as she told law enforcement she was hesitant to discuss the kidnapping with them because she doesn’t know if they ‘are ‘in my corner’.

‘I don’t know you. I don’t know if you’re in my corner, she said.

‘I know my husband. I know my husband is in my corner, but you know there were a lot of other things and I know you know everything about everything. It’s embarrassing and yucky and it’s weird to me.’

Papini, a mother of two, faked her 2016 kidnapping, including a series of self-inflicted injuries she presented to police and doctors

Her plot was ultimately foiled when law enforcement discovered she had been sheltering with her ex-boyfriend, who helped her inflict some of the wounds she resurrected with

Papini (pictured here with husband Keith) told investigators she trusted her husband but was not inclined to trust the police because she was unsure they were in her corner

Papini’s story ultimately fell apart, and she was confronted by police about the gaps in her story after ex-boyfriend James Reyes came forward about her whereabouts for 22 days in November

James Reyes told police that Papini caused self-inflicted injuries while she was staying with him, including hitting herself to create bruises and burning her arms

ABC airs a new episode of 20/20 on Friday night, titled The Vanishing Act, which focuses on Papini’s hoax that had the country fooled for years.

The special will feature newly released evidence from the investigation and interviews with former Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko, former Redding, California, Mayor Missy McArthur and Northern Hispanic Latino Coalition co-founder Alan Ernesto Phillips.

In November 2016, Papini disappeared from her Redding neighborhood while she was out for a run. The married mother of two returned weeks later, nearly hundreds of miles away, ‘confused, bruised and battered’ and insisting she was held captive for 22 days by two Latina women.

When Papini was found, she had bindings on her body and self-inflicted injuries, including a swollen nose and blurred ‘mark’ on her right shoulder. She had other bruises and rashes on many parts of her body, ligature marks on her wrists and ankles, and burns on her left forearm.

Nearly six years later, Papini’s kidnapping plot unraveled and she was charged in March with perpetrating the scam.

She ultimately pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud and one count of lying to a federal office.

‘I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and so sorry for the pain I have caused my family, my friends, all the good people who suffered needlessly because of my story and those who worked so hard to try to help me,’ she said in court.

“I will work for the rest of my life to make up for what I have done,” Papini said.

She was sentenced earlier this month to 18 months in prison, more than double the time prosecutors had requested, and will be forced to pay more than $300,000 in restitution for funds the state spent on her investigation.

The mother of two must turn herself in by November 8. In addition to his prison sentence, Papini must serve 36 months of probation.

Papini’s husband, Keith Papini, filed for divorce from his wife of more than a decade in April, after living with her for the past six years since the alleged kidnapping.

He has filed for custody of their two children, Tyler, 9, and Violet, 7.

He has also filed to be awarded sole use of the couple’s rented home in Redding, Calif., their three cars, a Ford Majestic RV and a Correct Craft Wakeboard boat.

The divorce papers show she and Keith separated on the same day she was arrested this year, and describe how Papini was ‘literally tackled’ by law enforcement during the arrest outside her children’s school.

Papini appeared distressed during an initial interview with law enforcement after she returned from the staged kidnapping

Papini arrives at the federal courthouse for sentencing accompanied by her attorney, William Portanova, in Sacramento, her sister now says Papini has no remorse or guilt for her actions

Appearing before a judge in April, Papini, 39, broke down in tears as she admitted to faking her own abduction six years ago

Sherri Papini is seen after she was released from the Sacramento County Main Jail in March

Keith – with whom she shares children Tyler, 9, and Violet, 7 – filed for divorce on Wednesday – two days after she pleaded guilty

Court papers seen by DailyMail.com reveal that Keith (pictured in 2017) claims Sherri is ‘unable to provide good parenting’ to their son and daughter