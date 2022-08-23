Lyft will rent out nearly 50% of its office space after it allows worker to be ‘fully flexible’

Lyft announced that the company will rent out nearly half of its office space in San Francisco, Seattle, New York City and Nashville as the ride-share company transitioned earlier this year to allowing employees to live wherever they want. wild ones.

The company said it will sublet parts of its offices in major U.S. cities, which is 45 percent of the combined 615,000 square feet across all four workspaces.

Other companies will be able to rent the space as Lyft is cutting back its square footage to allow its staff to work from home.

More than 4,000 office workers were offered permanent remote work in March as the company strived to “support an extraordinary office experience that brings people together intentionally and organically, with no set days or commitments.”

After the transition, the company noticed more gaps in the previously occupied seats around the four offices, as the spaces were not ‘used as before’.

“While we continue to believe that personal connections are important, many of our team members have chosen to work remotely after moving to a flexible workplace strategy,” a Lyft spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Lyft joined the list of companies planning to sell or rent parts of their office spaces, including Yelp — which allows employees to work remotely with the ability to spend one or more days in the office. bring.

Meanwhile, as the pandemic shifted some companies to a flexible work-from-home option, other companies refused to lose office space.

Apple employees have responded to the company’s call for employees to return to the office at least three days a week next month — with a petition arguing the policy is too restrictive and ignoring their successful shift to remote working during the pandemic. .

The petition was in response to an all-employee memo from CEO Tim Cook, who last week said employees should come to the office at least three days a week beginning in early September.

Now, employees are trying to maintain their flexible work-from-home arrangements, as it makes them “happier and more productive.”

The company had previously scrapped a similar plan to return employees to its Cupertino office three days a week in May, due to an increase in COVID cases in California.

Apple currently allows all of its 36,000 employees to work remotely — a policy that Cook, 61, has been trying to reverse in recent months.

The company revived those efforts last Monday, advising employees that beginning September 5, they must appear in person at work at least three days a week, including Tuesdays, Thursdays and a third day to be determined by staff.

The petition has so far gathered 232 signatures and is putting pressure on the iPhone maker as the planned start date for the policy approaches.

Google has rebelled against the trend in remote workplaces, announcing in January that it had bought a $1 billion building in London.

The West End building is expected to become a headquarters for some of the company’s 7,000 British employees. In the UK, the companies’ various properties will have a capacity of approximately 10,000 employees.

Aside from the $1 billion purchase, Google said they planned to remodel their other UK offices to accommodate “the needs of a future workspace.”

Innovated setups to ‘improve well-being’ are expected to support ‘focused work’ and collaboration, including outdoor workspaces.