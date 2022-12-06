Lydia Bright says she ‘worries the living crisis may put off families wanting to foster’

Lydia Bright revealed that she is “concerned that the cost-of-living crisis may deter families who want to raise children in shelters on Monday.

The former TOWIE star, 31, admitted she wouldn’t be ‘the person I am today’ if she hadn’t spent her childhood as part of a foster family.

Lydia’s mother Debbie has cared for more than 200 children over the past 30 years, but she now fears families won’t do the same because they’re at ‘breaking point’.

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline, for Action for Children’s Secret Santa appeal, the reality star explained how charities help “keep families afloat.”

She said, “I spent my childhood in foster care and it made me the person I am today. In the past 30 years, my parents have raised over 200 children!

‘I am afraid that the crisis will deter families from wanting shelter, but there is support from local authorities and organisations.’

She continued, “Vital lifeline support from organizations such as Action for Children is needed now more than ever to keep families afloat.

“Through their visits to their services and speaking with frontline charity workers, I know that the cost of living is hurting too many families — and many are now on the verge of breaking.

“Their frontline staff will continue to work tirelessly to help families across the country with food, clothing and other necessities.”

Since welcoming her baby daughter Loretta, two, Lydia said, “Christmas just got so much more special” because she likes to make “festive traditions.”

The single mother is coming to her parents’ house for Christmas, where she will be reunited with “all my siblings” and relatives.

She said, “Since having Loretta, the run up to Christmas has become so much more special. Now I love making Christmas traditions with her and enjoying all the things that make Christmas so magical.

“I always look forward to Christmas Day with the family, we all gather at my mother’s house.

“My parents have always had foster children, so all my siblings, uncles, aunts, cousins ​​usually show up.

“The fact that the family comes together is what makes Christmas Day so special to me. I’m lucky to have such a strong family network around me, but I know that’s not the case for everyone.’

Reflecting on those affected by the cost-of-living crisis with the holiday season approaching, Lydia said she “cannot imagine the pain and hopelessness some parents are facing.”

She added: ‘For most of us the festive season is a happy time, but I know there are families all over the UK struggling to make ends meet.

“As a mother, the love I have for Loretta is all-consuming, I honestly had no idea I could love anything so much.

“That’s why I can’t imagine the pain and hopelessness that some parents are feeling right now – they can’t afford basic needs like food and warm clothes for their children. I wish families didn’t go through this.”

Hoping to possibly follow in her parents’ footsteps, Lydia said she “doesn’t rule out” becoming a foster parent herself in the future.

She said, “It’s something I wouldn’t rule out. At the moment no, I’m very busy and juggling everything and you know it’s a complete career switch so it’s something I might consider in the future.’

Lydia shares her daughter Loretta with her ex-boyfriend, garage owner Lee Cronin, who she met in 2017 and had an on-again, off-again relationship for three years.

Lydia called it quits on her romance with James in 2016, after a tumultuous eight-year on/off relationship.

Participate Action for children and become a Secret Santa for a vulnerable child.