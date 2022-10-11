LVMH shrugs off global economic worries amid solid luxury demand

LVMH, the world’s largest luxury group, showed little sign of declining demand for its premium handbags and champagne in the third quarter, despite growing fears about the global economy.

The company controlled by Europe’s richest man, Bernard Arnault, on Tuesday reported quarterly revenue of $19.8 billion, ahead of analysts’ expectations of $19.1 billion, according to data from FactSet.

Excluding the effect of acquisitions and currency movements, sales increased 19 percent year-on-year and matched the growth rate in the second quarter.

“Despite all that is going on in the global economy, demand for our brands remains very strong,” said Jean Jacques Guiony, Chief Financial Officer of LVMH.

Growth was driven by an acceleration in LVMH’s all-important fashion and leather goods division, home to the Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior brands, which generate two-thirds of the group’s operating profit. The unit’s sales rose 22 percent, surpassing analyst expectations for a 16 percent gain.

Europe saw particularly strong sales growth of 43 percent, aided by US tourists whose summer squandering was fueled by a strong dollar. The US market was up 19 percent, while Asia (excluding Japan) was the weakest region with growth of just 2 percent as Covid-19 restrictions disrupted the Chinese market.

Investors had expected luxury goods sales to slow amid fears of a global recession, a break from the past two years in which wealthy consumers in the US and China have quickly returned to shopping after the initial shock of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IMF on Tuesday cut its forecast for global economic growth from 3.2 percent in 2022 to 2.7 percent in 2023, saying “stormy waters” lay ahead amid the war in Ukraine, inflation and the energy crisis.

Shares in LVMH are down about 16 percent this year, compared with a 19 percent drop for smaller rival Hermes and 37 percent for Gucci owner Kering.

But the reckoning has yet to begin for bellwether LVMH, the first luxury group to release quarterly sales. Rivals Hermes and Kering will do so on October 20.

HSBC analyst Aurelie Husson-Dumoutier warned against complacency in a recent note. “Luxury is unfortunately not recession proof,” she said, predicting a slowdown next year. “Resilience will be tested from the fourth quarter of this year.”

When asked if LVMH was bracing for a downturn by considering cutting the costs of its brands, Guiony said it wasn’t at all. Instead, brands planned to boost marketing and reach for high-end customers during the main shopping season, which runs from the American Thanksgiving celebration to Christmas and the Chinese New Year.

“We haven’t started tightening the belts because it’s not necessary,” he said. “We have to keep investing, because the growth is still there.”