Luxury World Cup neighbourhood in Qatar at heart of Carillion lawsuit

An upscale neighborhood currently hosting World Cup fans in Qatar is at the heart of a multimillion-pound lawsuit involving Carillion.

The Msheireb development in Doha is one of several loss-making projects cited in court documents by the Official Receiver (OR), which is managing the liquidation of Carillion.

The OR, part of the government’s insolvency service, is suing Carillion’s accountant, KPMG, for allegedly ‘misappropriating’ losses on projects with negligent accounting.

Complications: The Msheireb development, in Doha, is one of the loss-making projects cited in court documents following the collapse of outsourcer Carillion in 2018b

When Carillion collapsed under £7bn of debt in 2018, it was one of the UK’s largest ever corporate failures. More than 3,000 employees lost their jobs and 75,000 in supply chains were affected.

Now the Works Council is trying to recover as much as possible for creditors. One route is a lawsuit against KPMG, which it says was negligent in its audits between 2014 and 2016.

It outlines instances where Carillion’s financial statements were allegedly “materially inaccurate” because it incorrectly accounted for money derived from long-term construction contracts, making it appear to be in better health than it was.

One of these was Msheireb, the second highest contract after the Battersea Power Station project. Msheireb was beset by difficulties.

Court documents state: “This should have caused KPMG to view future projections related to this contract with heightened skepticism.”

KPMG denies negligence and said the liquidators could not prove the accounts were misreported. It said the claimed losses were caused by operational problems at Carillion.

A spokesman for the liquidated Carillion said KPMG “has not commented on material aspects of Carillion’s case.”

He said Carillion claims the value of the Battersea and Msheireb contracts in the year ended 2016 was £351.9 million misstated, adding: ‘Had KPMG acted as a reasonably competent auditor, it would have have discovered.’

