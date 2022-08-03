Luxury Wedding Venue Guide – Planning Luxury on a Budget

One of the biggest factors that couples take into consideration when planning a wedding is cost. Options vary from getting married in your backyard to opting for a luxury wedding venue. Every little bit adds up to the final costs, and an Australian wedding ends up costing an average of $27,228.

Many couples want to get married at a unique wedding venue without getting a loan or asking for financial assistance from parents, so they need to come up with the most effective ideas for saving money. Here are some useful tips to help you stick with your budget and keep those wedding costs at a minimum:

Go for an off-season date

Wedding costs fluctuate throughout the year so do your research and book a date that is more cost-effective. If you live in Queensland you can consider yourself lucky as winter weddings are still super popular due to friendly temperatures from June to August – opt for a Whitsunday wedding venue or another sub-tropical destination, you will still be able to spend most of your time outdoors.

Being flexible on dates can also cut costs considerably. Your wedding budget Queensland will shrink if you consider alternative days like Thursday, Friday, or Sunday. Giving up the idea of a traditional Saturday marriage can save you 20-30% on the venue, and also on other services such as catering and photographer.

Take Your Time

Everybody is very busy nowadays and at the same time we have countless products and services to choose from. Hurrying to close the deal with the first provider that you like can cost you a great deal of money. The bitter realisation that you could have paid less for the same service usually comes immediately after.

So, even if you are bombarded by attractive ads, take your time, do your research, compare and book ahead in order to get the best price. You will thank yourself later.

Planning a dream destination wedding? Get those plane tickets early or earn your points to knock dollars off the ticket price.

Buy, Swap, Sell

Numerous websites, social platforms, and other dedicated forums give you the opportunity to purchase other people’s pre-loved wedding décor. After the big day you can sell your decorations on to retrieve some of your investment.

Even if you might feel sentimentally attached to wedding items, such as your wedding dress, keep in mind that you will only use them for one day.

DIY décor

Hand-crafted décor gives a custom look whilst saving on costs. Whether you are looking at rustic wedding ideas or have chosen a glamorous ceremony with a luxury wedding planner, DIY wedding decorations can fit into any celebration. They add a personal touch even if you don’t do them yourself. There are thousands of ideas to inspire you, such as:

Using succulents as centrepieces;

Making your own faux flowers from felt and pom-poms;

Creating your own “Just Married” sign;

Turning barrels into cocktail tables;

Using tree stumps as centrepiece bases;

Hanging family snapshots on a volleyball net;

Adorning the back of the chairs with spray-painted branches;

Creating a garden-inspired vignette using a vintage ladder and greenery;

Drinking champagne from Mason jars.

Pay Attention to the Details

You can ask the wait staff to wear white gloves while serving – they cost less than a dollar but will give the impression of a luxury event. Other ideas for making your wedding feel more exquisite include using floral garlands as décor, using rented uplights, decorating with natural elements that are available for free, printing or writing your own stationery, and adding herbs and edible flowers to dishes.

Making the Most of Your Table Decorations

Some affordable ideas to upgrade your table look include:

Using linens made of glamorous fabrics such as pintuck or shantung;

Renting napkins in a colour or pattern;

Using floor linens that are a little longer than floor length;

Adding table toppers made from luxury materials;

Folding napkins in a fancy manner;

Using a different table shape such as rectangular instead of round;

Filling centrepieces with coloured water;

Varying the size, colour, or shape of centrepieces (while still making sure they have something in common);

Using metallic items that look extravagant but don’t cost too much.

Be Tech Savvy

High-quality stationery can be quite expensive, as well as calligraphy services. DIY stationery is not for everyone as it requires lots of time, patience, and graphic design skills.

You can be eco-friendly and save on invite costs by sending invites online or even setting up your wedding website. Many couples choose to send invites over the Internet because it is cheaper. This also creates a communication channel where you can share important information with guests without having to reach out to every single person.

Let the Venue Do the Hard Work

Save on décor and use that budget to invest in a venue that exudes luxury. You might think that choosing a dream destination wedding venue will cost you an arm and a leg, but in the end, this can actually help you save money.

You can get a lavish look on a small décor budget if you get married in a place with an unforgettable style and look, such as a Whitsunday wedding venue. With fabulous natural backdrops, you will need to spend little to no money on décor elements.

A quality venue will naturally provide their own décor features, such as arches, backdrops, centrepieces, vignettes, etc. so you don’t have to bring your own. This solution is more cost-effective and will enable you to save both time and effort. Villa Botanica, for instance, offers a memorable hand-carved ceremony pavilion which makes an incredible setting in which to say ‘I do’.

Find your perfect planner

Planner or no planner?

Even if your budget is limited, wedding planning services are cost-effective because you have an experienced person to do things for you rather than re-inventing the wheel yourself.

He or she knows the most reliable vendors, can obtain discounts, is aware of issues you may deal with depending on wedding date and location, and should always go that extra mile to make your dream wedding come true.

Invest in a perfect planner who understands your budget requirements and will work with you on meeting your goals. The wedding planner should preferable be provided by the venue, especially for destination wedding venue, as travelling to plan a wedding elsewhere is resource and time-consuming.

Destination wedding venues, such as the beautiful Whitsunday wedding venue Villa Botanica, are naturally luxurious and provide the perfect base for an aesthetically stunning dream wedding. At our venue you will enjoy the incredible beauty of the following natural or man-made attractions:

– Five acres of magnificent expansive waterfront gardens;

– Balinese inspired antique backdrops;

– Lush palm forest and tranquil fountains;

– Our legendary Cactarium;

– Access to a secluded stretch of sand;

– The exquisite hand carved timber wedding pavilion;

– The Sea Deck offering 180° panorama views of the Whitsunday Coast and Islands;

– And many other elements that you can explore by taking a virtual tour on our website.

Another major advantage provided by Villa Botanica is that we provide our own in-house wedding planner. Once you have decided to tie the knot at our love sanctuary, a dedicated and experienced wedding planner will be assigned to you so you make the most from your day at our luxury wedding venue. Contact us today to start planning the most beautiful day of your life!