Luxury Succession Townhome Made Famous by Kieran Culkin Reduces Asking Price by $2.5 Million

The posh Manhattan townhouse where Kieran Culkin’s character Roman Roy lived on HBO’s hit TV show Succession has seen its asking price reduced to $22.5 million after being on the market for months.

Catering to homeowners with refined tastes and deep cash, the interior shots show that no cost has been spared in the design of the contemporary home, with some of the highlights including a swimming pool, massive cinema, a glazed garage and a cellar with capacity for more than 400 bottles.

In all, there are five bedrooms in the 11,000-square-foot property and to ensure there are no lines when entertaining guests, there are 12 bathrooms.

At the heart of the home is a spacious kitchen, complete with two marble-clad islands, a dining area, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open to an outdoor dining area.

The posh Manhattan townhouse where Kieran Culkin’s character Roman Roy lived on HBO’s hit TV show Succession is for sale for $22.5 million.

A photo of Culkin in Succession, showing Chelsea’s house

Another outdoor space can be found on the rooftop, with prime views of the Manhattan skyline.

So that guests can enjoy the views in style, there is a hot tub and several sun loungers.

Moving on to the bedrooms, they all have plenty of natural light thanks to the large windows.

The fourth floor is dedicated to the home’s primary suite, featuring a bedroom, home office, huge walk-in closet, and huge full bathroom complete with a freestanding tub, multi-jet walk-in shower, and a dresser. .

The other bedrooms are located on the fifth and third floors.

The home’s private movie theater, complete with couches and ping pong tables.

The property’s cellar has a capacity for more than 400 bottles.

So that the six floors can be navigated with ease, there is a Commercial grade glass elevator that services all levels from the basement to the roof deck.

In terms of fixtures and fittings, the property listing notes that the interior designers installed the “finest finishes,” some of which included a custom DaVinci fireplace, imported Italian doors with Swarovski crystal handles, wet bars with concealed sinks and a ‘stunning custom made Italian chandelier.

The indoor pool has a wave machine so swimmers can work out

From the roof, the property offers great views of Manhattan.

An indoor gym is another feature of the multi-million dollar property.

Right off the bat, property experts say this home makes quite an impression, with a ‘grand’ foyer graced with marble floors and ‘dramatic’ high ceilings.

There are a variety of attractions on your doorstep, two of the most popular being the High Line and Chelsea Market.

Before hitting the market earlier this year, the home was renting for $67,000 per month.

LEFT: A stunning light feature in the kitchen of the house. RIGHT: The stairs to the roof terrace.

To make all six floors easily navigable, there is a commercial-grade glass elevator that serves all levels, from the basement to the roof deck.

The property returned to the market earlier this year listed for $25 million, but the asking price has since dropped.

However, after a 41 percent price cut in 2020, it sold for $14.99 million and was relisted as renting for $67,000 per month.

The property returned to the market earlier this year listed at $25 million for douglas elliman real estate agencybut the asking price has since been reduced.

