Luxury cars, bags, jewellery, homes and aircraft among $600million items seized by federal police

Luxury cars, high-end jewelry and countless piles of cash are just some of the $600 million worth of items that police have seized over the past three years.

The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce has withheld $380 million worth of homes and commercial property from those who break the law since February 2020.

An additional $200 million in cash and bank accounts were seized, while police also seized $35 million in cars, boats, planes, cryptocurrency, art and other items.

High-end jewelry, including brands such as Chanel and a Yves Saint Laurent bag, were seized

Eighteen-carat gold Cartier jewelry, a speedboat, huge piles of $50 bills and a diamond-encrusted Rolex were also taken from criminals.

The AFP has set a target by 2020 to seize $600 million worth of items in five years, exceeding their target by two years.

Three homes in NSW, 47 cars, including 31 classic vehicles, and $676,000 in gold and silver were obtained by police in August this year.

Police claimed the assets are linked to a 46-year-old Sydney man who was sentenced to 11 years in prison after importing 144kg of cocaine into the city in October 2020.

Approximately $35 million worth of cars, boats, planes, cryptocurrency, art and other items were also seized

A diamond-encrusted Rolex was another police take

Ian McCartney, AFP’s deputy commissioner, said police were fed up with criminals leading lavish lifestyles at the expense of honest citizens

“Some criminals have told AFP investigators that they can handle going to prison but were angry that their homes, cars and wealth would be gone if they were released,” he said.

The seized goods have been linked to crimes such as drug and firearms trafficking, money laundering, child exploitation and human slavery, tax evasion and fraud.

AFP National Manager Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce (CACT) Stefan Jerga said the millions of dollars seized will go towards crime prevention measures.

“The CAC will continue to hit where it hurts the most: their wallets, their lavish lifestyle and their profits,” he said.

Cartier jewelry with 18k gold is seen after police raids