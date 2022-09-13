Luxury beach house that belonged to Hollywood composer hits the market for a whopping $11.6 million

Famed film music composer Henry Mancini’s beautiful Malibu beach house has hit the market for $11.6 million — nearly three decades after the Hollywood star’s death.

The beautiful oceanfront home has a classic mid-century theme and is perfectly located along the sandy beach, away from public access.

It was originally bought by Mancini in 1972 for $147,500 and quickly became the famous composer’s favorite place to entertain and spend time with his family.

It features four bedrooms and three bathrooms over an area of ​​2212 sq ft and offers sweeping ocean views from Point Dume to the sparkling Queen’s Necklace

The two-story wood-sided house has a marble fireplace and sliding glass doors that open onto a spacious deck and private beach access

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a private terrace plus vaulted wood-beamed ceilings and an en-suite bathroom with a marble shower, bath and bidet.

A second bedroom on the top floor also offers ocean views and a terrace.

The serene dining room connects to a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Viking double ovens and a breakfast bar.

On the side of the Pacific Coast Highway, the house has a garage for two cars plus driveway for two more cars.

Built in 1958 and updated over the years, the gated home is being sold by the Mancini family nearly five decades after Mancini bought it.

According to his daughters Monica and Felice, “Henry Mancini bought this hideaway in Malibu at the height of his career, inspired by the beautiful sunsets.”

Lush landscaping adorns the spacious courtyard, where a fire pit and seating area provide additional opportunities for relaxation and entertainment.

The stylish house is situated on a plot of 0.15 hectares and offers picturesque views of the coast.

It is clear that the house has remained in the family since Mancini’s death.

Mancini died in 1994 at the age of 70 – 22 years after purchasing the property, which was featured on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

He has gone down in history as one of the greatest film composers, winning a Golden Globe, four Academy Awards and 20 Grammy Awards.

He wrote music scores for hundreds of movies and TV shows years after purchasing the property and recorded over 90 albums ranging from big band to classical to pop.

He wrote scores for hundreds of movies and TV shows, and his Love Theme from Romeo and Juliet spent two weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1969.

His death, which was due to pancreatic cancer, left a hole in Hollywood and his achievements were remembered long after he died

He is especially well remembered for the theme The Pink Panther (pictured left with actor Robert Benigni and Pink Panther) and Breakfast at Tiffany’s

He is especially well remembered for Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Pink Panther theme.

During World War II, Mancini served as a member of the Air Force Band before being transferred to the 1306th Engineers’ Brigade, where he helped liberate the Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp in Austria.

After returning from the war, he joined the Glen Miller Orchestra.

He then joined the music division of Universal-International before starting his own business.

His love theme from Romeo and Juliet spent two weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1969, and three of his songs were chosen as the American Film Institute’s 100 Best Film Scores.

In 1995, the legendary composer was posthumously awarded a Grammy Award for his life.