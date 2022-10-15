Luxe Listings Sydney star Simon Cohen reveals the city’s most desirable place to buy a property

Luxury Listings Sydney star Simon Cohen has touted Sydney’s eastern suburbs as one of the world’s most desirable locations.

The famed broker, 36, with a slew of millionaire clients, says suburbs like Paddington, Double Bay, Vaucluse, Potts Point and Elizabeth Bay make Sydney’s harbor side “one of the most unique places in the world.” ‘

“You live minutes from the CBD, but you’re in the harbour, you’re on the beaches,” he told realestate.com.au on Friday.

“You can enjoy a lifestyle unlike anywhere else with the best restaurants and the best amenities.”

Along with spectacular harbor views, lavish mansions and luxurious lifestyle, the East of Sydney offers skyrocketing prices.

According to the report, the average price for Vaucluse, one of Sydney’s most prestigious zip codes, is a cool $8.8 million.

By comparison, a home in world-famous Bondi Beach starts at a modest $3.82 million.

Cohen, 36, says suburbs such as Paddington, Double Bay, Vaucluse, Potts Point and Elizabeth Bay make Sydney’s harbor side “one of the most unique places in the world.” Pictured: The view of the harbor from one of the amazing Eastern Suburb locations

Meanwhile, the market average in nearby Woolahra is a whopping $5.05 million.

Even if eastern Sydney is known as the favorite location of celebrities like Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman, model Jennifer Hawkins and media giant Kyle Sandilands, Cohen says there’s “no typical type of real estate.”

Cohen, who lives in the chic eastern suburbs of Elizabeth Bay, says there’s everything from mega townhouses to studio apartments and everything in between in the area.

Still, he admits that his typical buyer is wealthy and looking for a luxury home, “whether it’s a waterfront mansion, a grand Bellevue Hill estate, a luxury apartment.”

“They are people who have money to spend on a great good,” he added.

Cohen’s high-end clientele stars in the Luxe Listings Sydney, a real estate show that gives viewers a taste of the millionaire lifestyle.

Season 3 with Cohen’s co-stars D’Leanne Lewis, Monica Tu and Gavin Rubinstein has arrived on Amazon Prime Video.