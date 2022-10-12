Luxe Listings Sydney star roasted 12 times for being short on Gogglebox

Luxury Listings Sydney star Gavin Rubinstein was brutally mocked by the stars of Gogglebox on Wednesday night’s episode.

The bank reviewers looked at Amazon Prime’s real estate series and made no less than 12 references to Rubinstein’s short stature.

The 32-year-old, one of the leading real estate agents in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs, is about 6 feet tall.

Luxury Listings Sydney star Gavin Rubinstein (pictured) was brutally mocked by the stars of Gogglebox in Wednesday night’s episode

The Gogglebox stars didn’t hold back when they joked about Rubinstein’s stature.

“I’m telling you, new season, but he hasn’t grown an inch!” Jad Nehmetallah joked.

“He looks like a fairy,” Jared Hutchison added.

Anastasia Katselas added that Gavin looks like ‘Dopey from Snow White’.

‘What does that say? You wouldn’t trust him as far as you could throw him,” Milo Berriman said.

“And you could throw him a long way with that guy!” his mate Nic Alan replied.

“I thought you weren’t allowed to sit in the front seat until you were twelve!” As the camera cut, Nic added to Rubinstein’s drive.

“He’s got a little booster.”

Other comments related to a bouquet of flowers being “bigger” than Rubinstein, as well as his outfit being too small.

‘Why? You are all about three meters. You don’t need much space,’ Anastasia shouted.

“I’m closer to the ground to get to your ass,” Lee said.

Rubinstein has never publicly confirmed his height, but he recently joked that he was extremely short.

“I’m 5′1″, maybe 5′2″ when I wear boots,” he told Sydney Morning Herald in Sept.

Last month, Rubinstein revealed how much commission brokers typically earn from real estate sales.

He said some can take home as much as 100 percent of their fee, but clarifies that most keep between 50 and 60 percent.

Gavin said the key to successful real estate sales is understanding that no property is too big or too small.

“It all comes up at the end of the day. 10 million dollar deals equates to a $10 million sale,” he revealed on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

The reality star said more expensive properties take longer to sign than cheaper ones, so it may be worth focusing on selling more cheaper homes.

He added that brokers who work in lower-value real estate can still make a lot of money if they close a lot of deals.

Rubinstein has made a name for himself buying and selling homes in Sydney’s affluent eastern suburbs, where all of his own real estate is located.