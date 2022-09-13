Luxe Listings Sydney star Gavin Rubinstein has been ‘secretly dating model Alexandra Dankwa’

<!–

He is an expert when it comes to listing some of Sydney’s most expensive homes.

Now Luxe Listings Sydney star Gavin Rubinstein has taken herself off the market.

The 33-year-old real estate magnate is said to have started dating Alexandra Dankwa almost a year ago.

Gavin has been tight-lipped about the romance and so has the gorgeous brunette model, 30.

The couple rarely communicate or talk to each other on their social media accounts.

A source told the Daily Telegraph they spoke to Alexandra early a few weeks ago after Gavin dropped her off in front of her house in his Range Rover Vogue.

She is said to have told the source, “I just had the weirdest night of my life.”

The leggy brunette once dated The Apprentice’s son, Mark Bouris, Dane, about two years ago in 2015.

Meanwhile, in July 2021, Gavin told Daily Mail Australia that he had been in love with his Luxe Listings colleague D’Leanne Lewis for years.

The pair often go head-to-head as they compete to sell some of Sydney’s most incredible homes.

But behind the scenes, it seems that the handsome real estate mogul and the gorgeous boss lady, 50, aren’t always at odds.

“Full disclosure, when I got into this industry I was really in love with D’Leanne when I was 21,” he said.

“And I think he still does … he’s only human,” D’Leanne added boldly.

The new season of Luxe Listings Sydney premieres on Prime Video on September 30.

Australian pop legend Delta Goodrem appeared in the latest trailer for the show’s third season.

Gavin and co-star Simon Chen bet ‘a lot of money’ to see who can deliver Delta her new home in Sydney first.