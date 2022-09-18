Luxe Listings Sydney real estate agent Evan James Williams hit with additional charges

Williams was accused of throwing chili powder in her face while cooking in 2005

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A former Luxury Listings star who was suspended from his job in luxury real estate and charged with assaulting his estranged wife has been slapped with additional charges.

Evan James Williams was resigned from The Rubenstein Group after an altercation over a group photo with colleagues in June.

He was charged with seven crimes in the same month on charges that he assaulted his estranged wife Kashaya Williams for 15 years.

Police have since filed three additional charges against the broker, but these do not involve Ms Williams.

Sydney luxury real estate agent Evan James Williams (pictured), who starred on the hit TV show Luxe Listings and was accused of assaulting his estranged wife Kashaya Williams, has been slapped with additional charges

Court documents allege that Ms Williams (pictured) told police she had cooked a meal in the kitchen when her husband started yelling at her in 2005.

They include taking action that leads to emotional or intellectual damage; stalk or intimidate with intent to cause fear or bodily harm; and ordinary attack, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Williams pleaded not guilty to the handful of new charges and the seven in the case involving his estranged wife.

Ms. Williams is a well-known Double Bay florist and has worked at several celebrity weddings, including those of bachelor couple Anna and Tim Robards.

Court documents allege that Ms Williams told police she was cooking a meal in the kitchen when her husband started yelling at her in 2005.

She claimed Williams threw chili powder at her “face and neck” until it was “red” and “causing her pain.”

Police claimed in court documents that Ms Williams was pushed into a wall by her husband when she accused him of having an affair in 2014.

Ms. Williams (pictured) is a well-known Double Bay florist and has worked at several celebrity weddings, including those of the singles Anna and Tim Robards

She claimed Williams put his hands around her neck, squeezed and only released when she bit him and pushed him away.

Ms Williams reported the allegations to Rose Bay Police before her husband turned himself in to Waverley Police Station on June 3.

He was beaten with a temporary domestic and personal assault warrant that prevented him from coming within 200 yards of her.

The couple are reportedly no longer together with Williams who lives in a property in Randwick.

The charges against Williams include habitual assault, harassment and assault causing bodily harm.

Real estate insiders told Sydney Confidential Williams (pictured) had been suspended from his job after becoming ‘verbally aggressive’ towards other brokers

He pleaded not guilty at Waverley Court House in Sydney on June 16.

Real estate insiders told Sydney confidential that Williams was suspended from his job after he became “verbally aggressive” towards other real estate agents.

“He thought they were squeezing what he thought his lists were,” one claimed.

Insiders claimed Williams had a rivalry with the sales teams of Cae Thomas and Jye Emdur, prompting TRG founder Gavin Rubenstein to take action.

“He got a little confused about his status after his appearance on Luxe Listings,” an insider claimed.