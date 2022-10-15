Luton’s Elijah Adebayo is subjected to ‘disgusting’ racist abuse on social media

<!–

Luton Town has reported racial violence against striker Elijah Adebayo to police and the English Football League after Saturday’s 3-1 win over Queen’s Park Rangers.

The Championship side shockingly admitted that this was the third time in less than 12 months that Adebayo had been racially abused by opposition supporters.

Adebayo, formerly of Fulham and Walsall, opened the scoring for the Hatters at Kenilworth Road as they climbed to 7th in the standings.

But online racist comments directed at the British-born attacker marred post-match celebrations as Luton began efforts to track down his abusers after racist comments were posted on the club’s Instagram post announcing the full result.

Luton Town striker Elijah Adebayo was racially abused in Instagram comments

Adebayo (left) has suffered racist abuse in Luton for the third time in less than 12 months

A statement published by Luton Town after the incident read:

“For the third time in less than a year, the Luton Town football club had to report or assist in investigations into abhorrent racial abuse against our striker Elijah Adebayo.

Two racist statements by the same account on our Instagram post of the late win over Queens Park Rangers, which were widely shared on social media, were immediately reported by Instagram’s parent company, Meta, and the EFL. . Club.

Luton went out 3-1 winners in Saturday’s Championship clash with QPR at Kenilworth Road

“We are shocked that we have to do this in 2022 and, as our players continue to do just before kick-off in all the matches we participate in, everyone on Kenilworth Road is standing next to Elijah and every other player who has been the victim of racial abuse. , online or in person.

“Bedfordshire Police have been notified of the posts and we have spoken to Elijah to give him all the support he needs to take this further.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney shared racist messages on Instagram on the same day

“We’ve had enough of saying enough is enough. This despicable discrimination simply has to stop,” the statement said.

This racist attack comes on the same day that Brentford striker Ivan Toney revealed he had received a racist message on Instagram and Toney shared the message he received online.