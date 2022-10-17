Luther’s Scariest Scene: the London Bus Moment Fans Will Never Forget

But it was series five that leaned completely into slasher film territory with the introduction of the psychotic Jeremy Lake (Enzo Cilenti) — and a scene that would shock even the most hardcore of horror fans.

Lake is John Luther’s most odious opponent yet: a renowned cardiac surgeon with a smug superiority complex who acts as a masochistic serial killer. While he struggles to curb his murderous urges, he spends his free time stalking, kidnapping and butchering his victims under the watchful eye of his wife, psychologist Vivian (Hermione Norris), a dominant force indulging in his sinister hobby and covers up his crimes.

In the first episode of the fifth serieswe see Lake claim an unfortunate victim aboard an iconic London institution: a red double-decker bus. It’s not a long scene, but it really shows Luther making a virtue of his genre styles – especially by being really damn scary.

A woman stands in the shadows of the Olympic Stadium in Stratford, east London, aboard the No. 15 bus at night. She takes a seat on the upper deck, surrounded by the usual sloppy bunch of nighttime commuters and drunken revelers. There is an eerie silence, a stripped-down soundtrack of engine sounds, door mechanisms and chatter in the background, while her journey is documented in almost mundane detail. Her initial uneasy feeling gives way to fatigue and familiarity. Stop at stop, her fellow passengers get off until she travels alone – or so she thinks…

Suddenly a face quietly appears at the back of the bus. The woman looks around, but no one is there. In an excruciatingly tense minute of television, the killer—later revealed as Lake, here dressed in a whimsical doll-like mask somehow made creepier by an LED-lit hoodie—carefully creeps down the aisle toward her, before slowly gets up to reveal himself. Then the vantage point falls on another woman – also alone – on a bus traveling in the opposite direction, who watches in horror as the killer hits the throat with a knife.

There’s no startle response here – just an excruciating tension that, like all good scary movies, takes its horror from an unspeakable act taking place in an otherwise mundane, everyday setting. The three-minute sequence left viewers terrified, with many taking to social media to declare that they were done with night buses. As a sign of how deeply it has crept into the nation’s consciousness, it even featured on the goggle box.