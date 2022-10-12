Luria, Kiggans to meet for 1st debate in 2nd District race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Representative Elaine Luria and her GOP challenger, Virginia State Senator Jen Kiggans, will face the first debate of their close race to represent the Coast’s 2nd congressional district on Wednesday.

The swing district race between the two Navy veterans is one of the most competitive in this year’s midterm exams and will help determine whether the Democrats retain control of the US House.

According to the Hampton Roads Chamber, which hosted the event, Luria and Kiggans will debate a range of topics important to the region, including infrastructure and military affairs.

The debate will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and TV station WTKR will livestream it, according to the chamber. Chris Saxman, a former Republican member of the House of Representatives, will moderate.

The 2nd District covers much of the coast of Virginia, including the East Coast and the state’s most populous city – Virginia Beach. Although it no longer includes Norfolk, home to the world’s largest naval base, it is home to many military veterans. Luria hit the district blue under the previous rules; under his new boundaries, GOP Governor Glenn Youngkin would have won it by more than 11 points last year, according to an analysis by the impartial Virginia Public Access Project.

The unbiased Cook Political Report views the race as a gamble.

Millions of dollars have been raised and already spent on the race, including more than $11.6 million in political advertisements, according to disclosures collected by Kantar Media and published by VPAP.

Luria, a retired naval commander who served as a nuclear-trained surface war officer, has cultivated a congress identity as a centrist since the district turned blue under the previous lines in 2018. She serves as Vice Chair of the House Armed Services Committee and is a member of the Jan. 6 commission investigating the 2021 Capitol attack.

Kiggans, who has represented parts of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in the state Senate since 2020, handy reports three opponents in the June primary. Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot and geriatric nurse, has struggled to overcome Luria’s significant fundraising lead. Luria did not face a primary challenger.

The two candidates have agreed on a candidates forum on Oct. 17 in Smithfield and a televised debate on Oct. 25, said Jayce Genco, Luria’s communications director.

All 11 seats in the US House of Virginia, which were: redrawn last year during the once-per-decade reclassification process, are contested in November. Along with the 2nd district, the 7th and 10th districts in northern Virginia are considered the most competitive.

Early voting began in late September and will run through November 5. Election day is November 8.

