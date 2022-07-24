WhatsNew2Day
Lupita Nyong’o looks gorgeous in a colourful panelled maxi dress as she takes to Comic Con

Entertainment
Lupita Nyong’o looks stunning in a colorful paneled maxi dress as she heads to Comic Con to promote Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Lupita Nyong’o cut a chic figure on Saturday as she attended the third day of Comic Con International: San Diego at the city’s convention center.

The actress, 39, wore a high neck maxi dress with colorful panel details and a long sleeve design.

She attended the event to promote the upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – and unveiled a teaser trailer on that day.

Bright: Lupita Nyong'o, 39, looked stunning in a colorful paneled maxi dress as she attended Comic Con in San Diego on Saturday

Her dress had a slit at the thigh, as she paired it with chunky heels with an open toe.

Lupita’s locks were sleekly styled away from her face, while the beauty added a radiant makeup palette with a soft pink lip.

She added pink framed glasses and a selection of silver jewelry as she made her way to the podium.

Glowing: The beauty added a radiant makeup palette with a soft pink lip

Stylish: She wore a high-neck maxi dress with colorful panel details and a long sleeve design for the event

Design: Her dress had a slit on the thigh

Stylish: She wore a high-neck maxi dress with colorful panel details and a long sleeve design for the event

Before the cast took the stage, a group of musicians and dancers who played African drums and sang gave a performance that got the audience going.

Lupita then went public with co-stars Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba and Winston Duke.

The cast presented fans with a teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – while Lupita’s character Nakia kicked off in the video.

Elevator: She paired the ensemble with chunky platform heels

Chic: Lupita's locks were styled tightly away from her face while she added a pink frame

The video started with Nakia stepping onto a majestic beach, then showing various scenes from the country of Wakanda, as well as Letitia Wright’s Shuri and Angela Bassett’s Ramonda.

Not just a cultural milestone, the first Black Panther movie became the first superhero movie to be nominated for the Best Picture Oscar

Later at the event, she also posed for a photo with Tenoch Huerta, who will play character Namor in the new film.

Cast: Lupita then went public alongside Black Panther co-stars Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba and Winston Duke

Smiles: Later in the event, she also posed for a photo with Tenoch Huerta, who will play character Namor in the new movie

Off to a strong start: The cast presented fans with a teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - as Lupita's character Nakia kicked off in the video

