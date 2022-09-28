Lunar glass shows moon asteroid impacts mirrored on Earth

Chang’e-5 glass beads. Credit: Beijing SHRIMP Center, Institute of Geology, CAGS



A Curtin-led research team has found that millions of years ago, asteroid impacts on the moon coincided precisely with some of the largest meteorite impacts on Earth, such as the one that wiped out the dinosaurs.

The study also found that major impact events on Earth were not isolated events, but were accompanied by a series of smaller impacts, shedding new light on the dynamics of asteroids in the inner solar system, including the likelihood of potentially devastating Earth-bound asteroids.

The international research team studied microscopic glass beads as old as 2 billion years old found in lunar soil returned to Earth in December 2020 as part of the Chinese National Space Agency’s Chang’e-5 Lunar mission. The heat and pressure from meteorite impacts created the glass beads and so their age distribution should mimic the impacts, revealing a timeline of bombing.

Lead author Professor Alexander Nemchin, of Curtin University’s Space Science and Technology Center (SSTC) in the School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, said the findings imply that the timing and frequency of asteroid impacts on the Moon may have mirrored Earth. . more about the history of the evolution of our own planet.

Chang’e-5 mission. Credit: CNSA Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center

“We combined a wide range of microscopic analytical techniques, numerical modeling and geological investigations to determine how these microscopic glass beads of the moon were formed and when,” said Professor Nemchin.

“We found that some of the age groups of the moon glass beads exactly coincide with the ages of some of the largest terrestrial impact crater events, including the Chicxulub impact crater responsible for the extinction of dinosaurs.

The study also showed that major impact events on Earth, such as the Chicxulub crater 66 million years ago, could be accompanied by a number of smaller impacts. If correct, it suggests that the age-frequency distributions of impacts on the moon provide valuable information. provide information on the effects on the Earth or the inner solar system.”

Chang’e-5 landing site-1. Credit: CNSA Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center



Co-author associate professor Katarina Miljkovic, also of Curtin’s SSTC, said future comparative studies could provide more insight into the moon’s geological history.

“The next step would be to compare the data collected from these Chang’e-5 samples with other lunar soils and crater ages in order to discover other significant moonwide impact events, which in turn could reveal new evidence about which impacts may have. . affected life on Earth,” said associate professor Miljkovic.

Collect Chang’e-5 lunar probe. Credit: CNSA Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center



Chang’e-5 return capsule. Credit: CNSA Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center



Chang’e-5 lunar samples capsule. Credit: CNSA Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center



Chang’e-5 lunar soil of CE5C0400. Credit: Beijing SHRIMP Center, Institute of Geology, CAGS



The international collaboration was supported by the Australian Research Council and included researchers from Australia, China, the US, the UK and Sweden, including co-authors Dr. Marc Norman of the Australian National University, Dr. Tao Long of the Beijing SHRIMP Center of the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences and Ph.D. student Yuqi Qian of the China University of Geosciences.

Titled “Limitation of Moon Impact Glass Formation and Transport Using the Ages and Chemical Compositions of Chang’e-5 Glass Beads,” the study was published in scientific progress.

Tao Long, Limiting the Formation and Transport of Moon Impact Glasses Using the Ages and Chemical Compositions of Chang'e-5 Glass Beads, scientific progress (2022). www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abq2542

