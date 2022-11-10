LumaFusion, iPhone’s top video editing app, finally arrives on Android

Of DaVinci Resolve – our choice for best free video editing software – for iPad, mobile video editors have never had it better. And it just got even better, as iOS-exclusive LumaFusion has finally made its way to Android.

Since its launch in 2016, the video editing app has won millions of fans (and many awards) for its cutting edge toolkit, which rivals some of the best video editing software for professional editing on the go.

Now, for the first time, a beta version of the app is available through Google Play and the Samsung Galaxy Store.

LumaFusion for Android

Designed specifically for touch screen devices, users can expect multi-track editing, color correction and review tools, and audio editor tools. The early release even packaged in a raft of VFX software features, such as chroma keying and time-lapse effects.

Elsewhere, LumaFusion on Android introduces a versatile media library with cloud storage support – ideal when working on large projects, or several at once.

“LumaFusion is packed with all the professional features you need to complete your project and share your story, from multiple aspect ratios and frame rates to track layering, cropping, audio mixing, custom titles and multi-layered effects with keyframing,” said LumaTouch, the developer behind the tool.

In other words, while LumaFusion is fine for cropping videos here and there, its main goal is to offer a full professional editing suite on mobile devices.

Users can pick up the Android video editor for a one-time cost, which will probably be tempted for those looking for a free plan. alternative to Adobe Premiere Pro . The early release costs $20 / £18 – a 30% discount that will go up to $30 / £26 once the full version launches.

For editors looking for additional resources, stock photos, stock videos, and royalty-free music and SFX samples are offered through in-app purchases.

Devices with LumaFusion require Android 11 and above. Samsung has its Galaxy Tab 8 compatible, although we suspect it won’t exclusively for the tablet .