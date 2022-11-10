Thursday, November 10, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » LumaFusion, iPhone’s top video editing app, finally arrives on Android
Tech

LumaFusion, iPhone’s top video editing app, finally arrives on Android

by Jacky
written by Jacky
LumaFusion, iPhone’s top video editing app, finally arrives on Android
You Might Be Interested In

Of DaVinci Resolve – our choice for best free video editing software – for iPad, mobile video editors have never had it better. And it just got even better, as iOS-exclusive LumaFusion has finally made its way to Android.

Since its launch in 2016, the video editing app has won millions of fans (and many awards) for its cutting edge toolkit, which rivals some of the best video editing software for professional editing on the go.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

iCloud Photos is coming to Windows 11

Amazon is tightening its belt and Alexa could...

Intel finally unveils Xeon Max Sapphire Rapids, new...

You might soon be able to do a...

AMD EPYC Genoa CPU could be the sustainable...

Crooks are pivoting to Nim to better hide...

This random image is spreading a malicious PyPl...

In Among Us VR, everybody can hear me...

You can now get Google One VPN on...

Forget the AirPods Pro – early Black Friday...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More