Luke Wilson puts on a cosy display with mystery brunette as they depart London hotel

Luke Wilson put on a fun show with a mysterious brunette as they left the Ham Yard Hotel in London’s Soho on Friday.

The 50-year-old actor looked trendy in a denim shirt and cream trousers, while his gorgeous companion flashed her legs in a black leather jacket.

Owen Wilson’s brother, whose famous exes are Gwyneth Paltrow in the early ’00s and Drew Barrymore in the late ’90s, has not been in a public relationship since Alison Eastwood in 2005.

The Legally Blonde star is also said to have dated actresses Audra Lynn in 2004, Joy Bryant in 2003 and Jennifer Walcott at an unknown time.

It follows reports that Luke will join Kevin Costner in his new western project Horizon for Warner Bros. starring Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Kevin will both star and direct, while also producing the script and co-writing with Jon Baird, Deadline claimed.

The film is set over a 15-year period of “pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.”

Handsome: The 50-year-old actor looked trendy in a denim shirt and seemed cheerful

The story is told from the perspectives of various characters, tracking a number of factors in their journey, including the “attack of natural elements” and their interactions with Native American characters.

The project will also showcase the “determination and often ruthlessness of those who tried to arrange it.”

While no details have been given about Luke’s character, the actor is said to have been one of the first actors Costner met for the project.

The two clicked immediately and Costner immediately offered him the part.

Couple: Owen Wilson’s brother’s famous exes are Gwyneth Paltrow (pictured in 2002) in the early 00s and Drew Barrymore in the late 90s

The film marks his first directorial effort in nearly 20 years, since the 2003 Western Open Range, in which he also starred with Robert Duvall and Annette Bening.

Kevin has been largely on the small screen in recent years playing John Dutton on the popular Paramount Network series Yellowstone.

The series ended its fourth season in January and has been renewed for a fifth season, which debuts this fall.

In July, it was reported that Kevin has become the highest paid star on television, raking in $1.3 million per episode for his work on Yellowstone.

Luke recently starred in Gasoline Alley with Bruce Willis, currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

He is also currently featured in Look Both Ways with Lili Reinhart, which debuted on Netflix earlier this month.

He then appeared in The Best Man with Dolph Lundgren, Scout Taylor-Compton and Nicky Whelan.