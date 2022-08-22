Luke Wilson joins Kevin Costner in his new Western project Horizon for Warner Bros.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The cast of star director Kevin Costner’s new western epic Horizon is growing as Luke Wilson signs up to star.

The 50-year-old actor has signed on to star in the new film in which Costner will both star and direct, while also producing and writing the script with Jon Baird (via Deadline).

Wilson joins a cast that also includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Jamie Campbell Bower, with Warner Bros./New Line for distribution.

Star director: The cast of star director Kevin Costner’s new western epic Horizon grows, with Luke Wilson signing up to star

Luke cast: The 50-year-old actor has signed on to star in the new film in which Costner will both star and direct, while also producing and writing the script with Jon Baird (via Deadline)

Co-star: Wilson joins a cast that also includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Jamie Campbell Bower, with Warner Bros./New Line for distribution

The film is set over a 15-year period of “pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.”

The story is told from the perspectives of various characters, tracking a number of factors in their journey, including the “attack of natural elements” and their interactions with Native American characters.

The project will also showcase the “determination and often ruthlessness of those who tried to arrange it.”

Expansion: The film is set over a 15-year period of “pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West”

While no details have been given about Wilson’s character, the actor is said to have been one of the first actors Costner met for the project.

The two clicked immediately and Costner immediately offered him the part.

The film marks his first directorial effort in nearly 20 years, since the 2003 Western Open Range, in which he also starred with Robert Duvall and Annette Bening.

No Details: While no details were given about Wilson’s character, the actor is said to have been one of the first actors Costner met for the project

Director: It is said that the two clicked right away and Costner offered him the part right away

Costner has been mostly busy on the small screen in recent years, playing John Dutton in the popular Paramount Network series Yellowstone.

The series ended its fourth season in January and has been renewed for a fifth season, which debuts this fall.

In July, it was reported that Costner has become the highest paid star on television, raking in $1.3 million per episode for his work on Yellowstone.

Busy: Costner has been mostly busy on the small screen in recent years, playing John Dutton in the hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone

Wilson recently starred in Gasoline Alley with Bruce Willis, currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

He is also currently featured in Look Both Ways with Lili Reinhart, which debuted on Netflix earlier this month.

He then appeared in The Best Man with Dolph Lundgren, Scout Taylor-Compton and Nicky Whelan.