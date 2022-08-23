Luke McGregor reveals why his accent sounds ‘weird’ to Australians

<!–

ABC comedian Luke McGregor revealed on Monday why he sometimes speaks with a slight American twang.

The 39-year-old Rosehaven star, born and raised in Tasmania, addressed his ‘weird’ accent on Urzila Carlson’s That’s enough podcast this week.

The funny man, who is also a regular on Have You Been Paying Attention, said he and his brothers all have unique ways of talking because they grew up watching American cartoons like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

‘My brothers have it too; we think it’s because of watching cartoons because nobody else in our family has it,” he explained.

“We used to watch a lot of Ninja Turtles. Our parents used to just plop us in front of the TV. So we used a light American tone,” he added.

Luke’s explanation is backed up by science, as there is a phenomenon known as the “chameleon effect,” referring to a human tendency to imitate others.

Urzila revealed that Luke’s accent was the second most Googled question about him, with the first being whether he’s married, which he isn’t.

Luke rose to fame in 2013 as a guest on ABC’s satirical quiz show Dirty Laundry Live, and has since starred in his own comedy shows.

The actor has made headlines in the past for some of his strange confessions.

Some of his more quirky quirks include the inability to sleep with a chair facing him due to a fear of ghosts, which he revealed on The Project.

He also revealed that he didn’t have much sexual experience before turning 33, which led him to decide to go public with his sexual hang-ups in the 2016 ABC series Luke Warm Sex.

‘I had sex twice before Luke Warm Sex,’ he told The Daily Telegraph at the time.

“I got a girlfriend within a month of doing that show and we had regular sex within three weeks.”