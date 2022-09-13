Luke Evans shares his remorse at The Queen’s death and describes moment he heard the news

<!–

Luke Evans has shared how he felt when he heard the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The 43-year-old actor appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday to speak about his work with The Prince’s Trust.

He explained how he had flown when he got the announcement and that it made him want to “come home to London.”

He said, ‘I flew to New York [from LA] and when they called us for the plane they announced she had passed away and it felt like we had lost our grandmother and all I wanted was to come home to London.’

Discussing the parallels to the Queen Mother’s death in 2002, Luke said, “The Queen Mother died the day I arrived in London to live as a teenager and it felt like we were grieving together.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Luke opened up about his association with King Charles III, saying, “Charles gave me a million dollars to find something I was interested in and talk about it…”

“The Prince’s confidence has helped so much over the past 50 years and continues to help young people who may not have had the best start in life.”

The monarch’s death was confirmed and a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen died peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

Her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III as the world mourns his mother, Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”