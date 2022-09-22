Luke Evans announces new album A Song For You

After the success of his debut At Last 2019, singer and actor Luke Evans is back with a new album, A Song For You.

The record, which will be released on November 4, features the hit Horizons Blue, which was released on Thursday.

The songwriter, 43, previously duetted with Nicole Kidman on Say Something and Charlotte Church on Come What May.

The versatile star is best known for his roles as Owen Shaw in Fast and Furious 6 and Bard the Bowman in The Hobbit movies.

Speaking about his time recording his latest offering, which involved working with songwriter Amy Wadge, Luke said: “I wrote it in Florida during lockdown, as the sun was rising over the Atlantic.

‘I was sitting on the beach and the horizon was as blue as the sea. You couldn’t tell the difference between the two.

“Three hours later I zoomed in on Pontypridd with Amy and we had a demo within two hours. That’s really great for me, because I’d never written before.

“I knew I could do it, but I just had to be guided. And who better to do that with than Amy Wadge?’

A Song For You takes its title from the Donny Hathaway song which is one of Luke’s lifelong favorites, opening up the 14 song selection.

Luke’s partnership with Nicole Kidman came after the actors met while filming the Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia.

They teamed up for five months, along with Nicole’s husband Keith Urban, in their shared love of music.

He also got to duet with his lifelong friend Charlotte Church at the Moulin Rouge! epic Come What May.

The friends shared a singing teacher at the beginning of their respective careers.

The Welshman is a sought-after actor both in the UK and internationally.

From cinematic thrills to prestige TV drama, classic big screen animation to small screen police procedurals, from action to comedy to thriller.

He also had a very successful stage career, appearing in Rent and Miss Saigon, and most recently starring in the 2022 film Pinocchio.

But his first love has always been music. “I feel really lucky as a singer, my first love, to do it again,” he said.

And to sing these magical songs on an album I’ll have for the rest of my life. I want everyone to share that joy too.”