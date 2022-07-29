Luke Donald to be named Europe’s Ryder Cup captain as Henrik Stenson stripped after LIV defection

Luke Donald will be named Europe’s new Ryder Cup captain next week, replacing deposed Henrik Stenson who is demanding fair treatment following his move to LIV Golf.

Donald, 44, who has played in four Ryder Cups, will lead next year’s meeting with the United States in Rome.

Stenson was stripped of the captaincy after signing earlier this month in the controversial breakout backed by Saudi Arabia.

The Swede was appointed in March and described him as ‘beyond my wildest dreams’. But Thursday, he gave a press conference in New Jersey ahead of his LIV debut on Donald Trump’s Bedminster course.

“I am clearly disappointed with the situation,” Stenson said.

“I don’t feel like I’ve given up the captaincy. I have made everything possible here to fulfill my captain’s duties and I have had a lot of help from LIV to do that. And yet it was decided that I should be removed.’

Stenson has expressed disappointment at losing the Europe captaincy

Stenson admitted money was a factor in his defection, but pleaded for privacy when asked if his Ryder Cup contract stipulated that he could not participate in a rival tour. Nor did he deny that he could explore legal avenues.

All of Stenson, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter await confirmation on what defections mean for their Ryder Cup future.

“I just expect to be treated fairly, depending on what the outcome is in this whole case, and it remains to be seen what decisions need to be made and when we will be informed about anything,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that we have ended up in this situation and I only hope that we can find a solution as soon as possible.”

And of Donald’s upcoming appointment, Stenson added: “That’s news to me…I don’t feel I need to comment on that until it’s official.”