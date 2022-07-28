Luke Donald ‘set to be announced as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain’ for next year’s match in Rome

Luke Donald will reportedly be announced as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain for next year’s game in Rome, replacing Henrik Stenson, who was sacked last week for competing in the Saudi-backed LIV series.

The Englishman pushed Stenson closest to the roster in March and was the obvious choice after the Swede’s 127-day reign ended in unprecedented bitterness and recrimination.

The former world No. 1 brings to an end England’s record 14-year wait between captains, with Sir Nick Faldo being the last captain in 2008.

The 45-year-old, who has played in four Ryder Cups, served as deputy captain to Thomas Bjorn and Padraig Harrington in 2021 in Wisconsin, where he suffered his first loss in the league.

Donald is expected to keep the two vice-captains Stenson appointed for his stunning U-Turn, Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari.

He now has 14 months to prepare for the huge task of reclaiming the Cup after the record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits.

More to follow..