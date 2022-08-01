Luke Donald named Europe’s Ryder Cup captain after Henrik Stenson was stripped of the role

Luke Donald has been named Europe’s Ryder Cup captain for next year’s game in Rome after Henrik Stenson lost the role.

Stenson was appointed captain on March 15, but the Swede lasted just 127 days before being fired for breaking his contract by joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

Donald has been on the winning side in all four of his Ryder Cup appearances as a player, including record wins in 2004 and 2006 and in ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012, where he won the opening game against Bubba Watson.

Stenson was appointed in March and described it as “beyond my wildest dreams.” But Thursday, he gave a press conference in New Jersey ahead of his LIV debut on Donald Trump’s Bedminster course.

“I am clearly disappointed with the situation,” Stenson said.

“I don’t feel like I’ve given up the captaincy. I have made everything possible here to fulfill my captain’s duties and I have had a lot of help from LIV to do that. And yet it was decided that I should be removed.’

Stenson admitted money was a factor in his defection, but pleaded for privacy when asked if his Ryder Cup contract stipulated that he could not participate in a rival tour. Nor did he deny that he could explore legal avenues.