Luke Combs stops concert to give two fans $140 after learning they stacked firewood to buy tickets

Country superstar Luke Combs has repaid two kids who stacked firewood to save enough money to see him in concert in Maine.

Bo Fenderson (12) and his friend Tanner held up a banner Friday night at the Bangor show to tell Combs about their hard work making enough money to pay for the tickets.

The sign read: ‘We made $100 stacking 5 cords of wood, bought two Luke Combs tickets. Man, he sounds good.

“Our fathers swore it was a waste of time, but they were wrong. Today is my 12th birthday, O Lord, when it rains, it pours.’

The 32-year-old singer saw the sign during The Middle of Somewhere Tour show and read it to the audience.

He then sat down at the side of the stage and said, “Okay, I have a question for you.

How much were your tickets? $100? You all made $100? $200? 100 dollars each? Oh my god I only got $140 here. You all want that, pay yourself back. I’ll get you some more.’

After giving them $140 out of his pocket, he signed their hats and invited the couple to hang out with him backstage after the show.

Bo told TV5: ‘I prayed that it would happen. I hoped. I prayed, and it happened.’

His mother Desiree said that when they heard that Combs was on tour in Bangor, they wanted to go right away, but wanted to teach the boys a lesson about making money.

It seems the lesson was learned when Tanner said, “Hard work pays off.”

Bo said Combs told them backstage, “The two most important things in life are hard work and kindness.”

They called the singer a “great role model.”

Tanner’s mother Justine said, “I just love that he’s done this to reinforce the lessons we’re trying to teach our kids.

“They went knowing, and it’s great to make it so big. It’s so heartwarming.’

To top off Combs’ incredible kindness, he paid back the entire crowd on Saturday after throat problems (pictured last month)

To top off Combs’ incredible kindness, he paid back the entire audience on Saturday after throat issues.

He continued to play throughout the concert, but made sure every ticket payer got their money back.

The singer “announced that he would still be performing, but due to the condition of his voice, he didn’t feel like he could put on a real show,” radio station B98.5 reported.