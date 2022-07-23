Luke Burgess and girlfriend Tori May welcome their baby into the world four weeks early 

Former NRL player Luke Burgess and his girlfriend Tori May welcomed their daughter Charlotte May Burgess on Monday four weeks earlier.

They were all smiling with the bub in a carriage at the Prince of Wales Private Hospital in Randwick in Sydney.

Tori, 36, posted the image to Instagram on Saturday with the caption: ‘Welcome to the world, our beautiful Charlotte May Burgess. Four weeks earlier than expected.’

Former NRL player Luke Burgess (left) and his girlfriend Tori May (right) welcomed their daughter Charlotte May Burgess (center) Monday four weeks earlier.

She continued, “Thank you for taking care of Mom when you came. We love you so much.’

This comes just four months after Tori and Luke, 35, announced they were having their first child together.

The couple, who have been dating for about two years, announced the news on Instagram when Network 10’s product manager showed off her baby bump in a gallery of photos.

They were all smiling with the bub in a carriage at the Prince of Wales Private Hospital in Randwick. Tori also shared other precious photos of the newborn

“Mini Yorkshire pudding is coming,” she wrote, referring to her ex Rabbitohs partner’s English roots.

The parents-to-be also shared an ultrasound video with their followers.

They were inundated with social media congratulations from family, fans and famous friends.

This comes just four months after Tori and Luke, 35, announced they were having their first child together

“Woooooooooooo more babies,” Luke’s brother Sam Burgess commented.

Their other brother Tom added: ‘Sooo good! I can’t wait for another pudding to run around.’

Former Home and Away star Sam Frost, who was in a relationship with Tori’s ex Sasha Mielczarek, wrote: ‘Yay! Congratulations, beauty.’

NRL star turned sports manager, Braith Anasta, commented, “Amazing, great, great. So happy for you two lovers.’

The baby is Tori’s first child. Luke already shares daughter Grace, eight, with his ex-partner Yolanda Hodgson, with whom he was in a relationship for seven years until 2019.