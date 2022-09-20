Luke Bell died from accidental fentanyl overdose after he was found unresponsive in Tucson, Arizona

<!–

The cause of death of country singer Luke Bell, 32, in Tucson, Arizona, has been determined to be an accidental fentanyl overdose, authorities said.

The Pima County Medical Examiner’s office released an autopsy report on Bell’s Aug. 26 death, which came six days after he went missing, according to ABC 9 KGUN Tucson.

Officials said a passerby saw Bell ‘reportedly found unresponsive by a passerby in a shaded area of ​​a parking structure’ with drug paraphernalia nearby.

Bell battled arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, The American Sun reported with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.076 at the time of his passing.

Matt Kinman, a confidant of Bell’s, confirmed his death to the outlet Saving country music on August 29. The outlet reported that Bell had been battling bipolar disorder and had been struggling in recent months.

“Luke fought as hard as he could but the disease got the better of him,” his manager Brian Buchanan said. TMZ days after his death. ‘When he beat the disease, he was the sweetest and most generous guy. He has found peace now and there is some comfort.’

In the wake of Bell’s death, his family issued a statement saying they were ‘heartbroken’ after losing their ‘beloved son, brother and friend’.

“Luke had a gentle heart, a wanderer’s spirit and a musical gift that he was lucky enough to share with us and the world,” his family said. ‘We are so grateful to his friends and fans for embracing Luke and his music.

‘We would like to thank all of Luke’s fans, friends and family who have shared stories and photos of happy times with him.’

They continued: ‘Unfortunately, Luke suffered from the disease of mental illness which developed following the death of his father in 2015. Luke was supported through his illness by a community of loving family and friends. Despite this, he was unable to receive the help he needed to relieve his pain.

‘Our hearts go out to the millions of people affected by mental illness who, like us, understand the devastating disappointment of a system that consistently fails to provide caring solutions to those who suffer.’

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 988.