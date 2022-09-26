Lukaku rules out Chelsea return next summer, just three months on loan with Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku is already looking to extend his stay at Inter Milan beyond this season after his disastrous return to Chelsea.

The Belgium international returned to the San Siro on loan for a season from Chelsea this summer La Gazzetta dello Sportthe striker has no immediate plans to return to Stamford Bridge.

It is believed that Serie A club officials are planning an extension to his lease so that the 29-year-old will extend his stay in Milan until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Inter turned to Lukaku in 2019 after a frustrating spell at Manchester United. The Belgian made an excellent partnership with Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez and the pair helped Inter to their Serie A title in 2021 – their first in 11 years.

Lukaku’s £100m move to Chelsea in 2021 didn’t go according to plan after he failed to match the form he showed in Serie A and was subsequently relegated to the bench by then-coach Thomas Tuchel.

The striker appeared to have found his mojo again, scoring two minutes into his second debut for the club, against Lecce on the opening day of the season.

But injury has forced Lukaku to miss Inter’s last six games, culminating in the 2021 Scudetto winners languishing in seventh in the table – five points adrift of leader Napoli.

Meanwhile, Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni is drawing interest from Manchester United and Manchester City, with former Inter boss Antonio Conte also following the 23-year-old ahead of a possible move to Tottenham.

La Gazzetta says the Italian could be available for around £50 million.

Bastoni has become a mainstay for Simone Inzaghi’s side, earning a call-up to the Italian national team where he has earned 15 caps.