Luka Doncic makes NBA history with 60-21-10 triple-double in Mavs win, joking he ‘needs a beer’

As if NBA fans didn’t love Luka Doncic enough, he endeared himself even more during a hilarious post-game interview following another historic performance.

Doncic almost single-handedly led the Mavs to a 126-121 overtime victory, making history with the first NBA game with 60 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists.

In all, the Slovenian superstar finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds, both career highs, and 10 assists as the Knicks lost their fourth straight game. Emotions were understandably high after the game in the Dallas locker room when Doncic was showered by his teammates, even though he wasn’t drenched in beer as one might have hoped.

The 23-year-old led an unlikely comeback with the Mavs down nine points with just 44.6 seconds remaining. New York sent Doncic to the foul line with a foul kick, leading 115-112 with 4.2 seconds remaining.

Doncic made the first, then, after intentionally missing the second, he chased the back-leaning carom from a scrum and raised a buzzer-beater to knot the score at 115.

I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer,” Doncic said in a postgame interview on Bally Sports Southwest.

“I just threw it up, got a little lucky… We were down, we came back, it’s an amazing feeling.”

In overtime, Dallas didn’t give up a field goal until more than four minutes after building a five-point lead. Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie finished the game with free throws down the stretch.

The extension of New York’s losing streak was capped with a record of its own. According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahonteams leading by nine points with 35 seconds or less in regulation were 13,884-0 in the previous 20 NBA seasons.

Doncic’s final two free throws led to his final scoring total, making him the first player in NBA history with a triple-double of 60 points and at least 20 rebounds. His was the first 50-point, 20-rebound triple-double since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968.

He is only the seventh player to record a 50-point triple-double in the NBA, while the 23-year-old Slovenian becomes the youngest to achieve the feat, taking the record from one of the all-time greats, Wilt Chamberlain.

For Doncic, Tuesday marked his second game with at least 50 points in the last three outings, while the Knicks gave up at least 51 points to a player for the second time in four games.

New York’s losing streak, which reached four games with Tuesday’s loss, began Dec. 21 when the Knicks gave up 51 points to Toronto’s Pascal Siakam.

The loss in Dallas also marked the Knicks’ second in the current streak as New York coughed up a lead in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter, giving up the game-winning basket to Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan last Friday.

Doncic’s historic performance dwarfed the best night of his career from New York’s Quentin Grimes, who scored a career-high 33 points and matched his career-high with seven 3-pointers.