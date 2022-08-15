Luisa Zissman stations dead horse Madrano next to her living room window

She recently bought four new horses, but Luisa Zissman’s favorite thoroughbred was still a menacing presence in her family home this week – despite the fact that she passed away over a year ago.

The former Apprentice contestant, 35, was devastated after beloved white stallion Madrano was put to sleep in 2019 after a battle with cancer, but chose to keep the animal in her life by having him stuffed.

Luisa – who took ownership of four new horses this week – confirmed on Instagram on Wednesday that he now takes pride of place in the family’s living room, with his stuffed carcass next to a window.

There it is: Luisa Zissman’s favorite thoroughbred was still a menacing presence in her childhood home this week – despite dying more than a year ago

In a short video she wrote: ‘Good morning. The beautiful Madrono who sees him every day makes my heart hurt, but it also reminds me how much I love him… I know, I’m a little weird.”

Luisa hired veteran taxidermist Simon Wilson to immortalize Madrano over a grueling two-month period after realizing she couldn’t bear to be separated from her favorite horse.

But the move – which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic – proved divisive among social media followers, with some calling her “creepy” for wanting a constant reminder of her death.

What will the Neighbors say? On Instagram, Luisa confirmed that he now takes pride of place in the family’s living room, with his stuffed carcass next to a window.

When she appeared on Good Morning Britain in 2021, shortly after Wilson reunited Luisa with her horse, she admitted it was impossible to say goodbye to Madrano.

She explained, “I suppose everyone deals with grief in a different way. He is so majestic and so beautiful that I didn’t want to let him go…

“When I knew Madrono had to be put to sleep, I went to Simon and said I couldn’t bear not to see him again. I couldn’t describe it, I just wanted him with me forever.’

Immortalized: The former Apprentice contestant revealed the stuffed body of her dead horse Madrono in an Instagram post last April

KNOW YOUR STUFF: TOP TAXIDERMY FACTS Taxidermy is the art of preserving an animal’s body through mounting or stuffing, for display or study purposes. The word taxidermy describes the process of preserving the animal and the final product. The practice is often used for museum and exhibition displays, but can also be commissioned by individuals for personal use. Pet taxidermy is often more expensive than other taxidermy work because it is more technically and artistically demanding. Fares vary by taxidermist, but companies typically charge upwards of £100 for small birds such as robins and finches. Mammals such as cats and dogs can cost upwards of £800. Luisa has not disclosed how much she paid to have her horse stuffed up, but a full body equine mount ranges from around £6,000 for a pony to £15,000 for a draft horse. The company is asking £4000 to buy a stuffed ‘unicorn’, a horse with a horn on its head. The cheapest animal on sale is a stuffed antique ruff for £140.

Recalling how she felt after seeing it stuffed for the first time, she said, “It made me really happy!

‘Like you said, he’s a work of art, he’s a sculpture. For me I just wanted it to live forever I guess and be this amazing work of art, this sculpture, I was so privileged to own it.”

She added: “I was quite sad, I had a really hard time after Madrono died. Some people may think that’s strange, but we are a nation of animal lovers, so I hope some people understand.”

Sad news: Luisa revealed that her stallion had sadly passed away in December 2019 – immediately announcing her plan to have him filled by experienced taxidermist Simon Wilson

Devastated: She appeared on Good Morning Britain in 2021, shortly after Wilson reunited Luisa with her horse, admitting it was impossible to say goodbye to Madrano

After the interview, shocked viewers took to Twitter to voice their concerns, with one writing: “That’s just really creepy…also, I would probably get stripped every time I looked at it…just a reminder that they’re gone’;

‘Just why? No idea why anyone would want a permanent mounted reminder that their beloved pet is dead. Broken heart Broken heart.’

A second added: ‘What about photos, videos, a lock of hair, horseshoe. There are plenty of ways to see and remember him, but it’s strange that taxidermy stuff because the horse there is lifeless and has no personality.’ [sic].

Having a mare: While some viewers sympathized with Luisa’s plight, others found the decision to have Madrono filled ‘creepy’

Others were more sympathetic to Luisa’s plight, with one message: “There is no guide to grief. People should stop doing things that don’t concern them or don’t pay them. If that’s how she wants to remember her pet, that’s her choice.’

While another writes: ‘I know nothing about taxidermy in general; ‘The horse is beautiful and she loves it, if it makes her happy to see and touch it, that’s all that matters’; “If stuffing her horse makes her happy, that’s up to her.”

Luisa revealed that her stallion had sadly passed away in December 2019 – and immediately announced her plan to have him filled up by a taxidermist.

Heartbreaking: Reality personality admitted she was ‘weird’ to have this done to her deceased pet, but explained the ‘overwhelming heartbreak’ she felt when he died

Emotional: The Apprentice star burst into tears last April when she was reunited with her beloved horse after being conserved by taxidermist Wilson

Sad news: Luisa also posted on her Stories at the time of Madrono’s death announcing her decision to keep him because she “couldn’t bear to let him go”

The heartbroken reality star took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to her horse companion after he lost his four-year battle with “aggressive melanomas.”

Taxidermist Simon, the founder of Animatronic Animals Ltd, is the UK’s number one taxidermist and a star for the stars, boasting a 40-year career creating many of his projects for Hollywood film sets.

As a result of working on films with taxidermy and training live animals, he discovered animatronics.

Simon has taken on many projects around the world combining taxidermy, animatronics and live animals for the film industry and museums.