Luis Suarez to leave Nacional after just a few months ahead of the World Cup

Luis Suarez is set to become a free agent again just months after leaving Atletico Madrid as it was announced he would be leaving boyhood club Nacional for the second time in his career.

The Uruguayan, 35, left Atletico Madrid in the summer and while it was reported that his preference was to stay in Europe, he returned home to his first professional club.

Suarez has performed well for the Montevideo club, scoring four goals in eight league games, but it has been announced that his second spell with the club will end before the World Cup.

Luis Suarez is leaving Nacional ahead of the World Cup after apparently rejecting an extension

The details of his deal had been kept somewhat under wraps by both the player and the club, with very few people apparently having exact knowledge of how long he would be staying.

The club manager, Jose Fuentes, has now clarified that ESPN.

He told the network: ‘When the Uruguayan championship ends, Suarez will leave, that’s how we arranged his deal.’

‘That’s what we agreed and he made a huge effort to get here.

The Uruguayan’s preference had been to stay in Europe, it was widely reported this summer

Suarez is likely to play in his last World Cup this summer – a tournament in which he has made his mark over the years

‘I say this to avoid creating expectations from fans. Suarez leaves. We have asked him and he answered the same as before.’

Fuentes’ comments seem to confirm that while the club wanted to keep him a little longer, the player’s desire was always to return to Europe.

It is unclear whether Suarez will seek a new club ahead of the World Cup. Uruguay’s tournament gets underway on November 24 when they take on South Korea. They then face Portugal, who they knocked out in the round of 16 in Russia four years ago, a few days later before their group campaign ends against Ghana.

This World Cup is likely to reflect something of a changing of the guard for a Uruguayan who have largely been together since the 2010 tournament, where they reached the semi-finals.

Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin are all almost certain to play in their final edition of the tournament.

All three will play at their fourth World Cup tournament this winter if selected in Diego Alonso’s squad.

Uruguay are bidding to win the tournament for the first time since their shock victory in the 1950 edition over Brazil at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.