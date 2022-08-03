Luis Suarez makes his second debut for boyhood club Nacional in Copa Sudamericana

Luis Suarez came off the bench on Tuesday to make his first appearance for the boys’ team Nacional in more than 16 years, but couldn’t prevent them sliding away on Tuesday in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarter to a 1-0 home loss to Atlético Goianiense of Brazil – finals.

The 35-year-old recently returned to Nacional after his contract with Atletico Madrid expired, and he was harassed by the club’s fans during his unveiling on Sunday.

He got another great reception when he was thrown into action to make his second debut for the team with just over 15 minutes left in Montevideo, as Nacional went looking for an equalizer after Luiz Fernando’s first half-opener for Goianiense.

Luis Suarez kissed his wristband when he got off the couch for Nacional on Tuesday

He was in the middle of the action when he tried to score an equalizer for his side

Atlético Goianiense defenders gave Suarez little space in his cameo appearance

Suarez almost grabbed an assist in the closing stages after his fine work on the left wing put teammate Juan Ignacio Ramirez in a promising position, but Ramirez’s effort hit the post.

Despite the disappointing result, Suarez still received the support of the home fans after the final whistle.

He waved to supporters in the Uruguayan capital and hopes to have a more positive impact on the pitch in the second leg of the final eighth game.

The return leg will be played next Tuesday in Goiânia, in the heart of Brazil.

Suarez was desperate to get the ball but couldn’t find the target for his team

He still looked happy and waved to the fans after Nacional’s narrow defeat in Montevideo

Winning the Copa Sudamericana, the second most prestigious club tournament in South American football, is an important goal for Suárez and his club.

Suarez’ previous stint with Nacional was in 2005-06. He also played with great success for Ajax, Liverpool and Barcelona during his time in European football, winning the Champions League in 2015 with the latter club.

The veteran striker has scored 68 goals in 132 appearances for Uruguay and hopes to stay fit enough to compete for his country in this year’s World Cup, which kicks off in November.

Uruguay has been drawn in Group H at the World Cup alongside Portugal, Ghana and South Korea.