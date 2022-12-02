Luis Suarez is on the brink of TEARS following Hwang Heechan’s strike against South Korea and Portugal

<!–

Luis Suarez is tearfully on the bench for Uruguay after South Korea’s late goal against Portugal that saw Hwang Hee-Chan’s attack send Uruguay out of the group stage.

Suarez was seen hiding behind his shirt with tears in his eyes as he watched with his side the latest squad heading for a surprise early exit in a week that has seen several high-profile setbacks.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona star assisted Giorgian de Arrascaeta twice to put La Celeste ahead 2-1 against Ghana in their last Group H game, but it was not enough to send Uruguay through in the end.

After a 0-0 draw with South Korea in their opening match and a 2-0 defeat to Portugal, Uruguay were eliminated as they had scored fewer goals.

His side were 2-0 up against a Ghanaian side seeking revenge after their infamous clash in the quarter-finals against South Africa in 2010.

Ghana finally lost on the night after Asamoah Gyan’s missed penalty kick after Suarez was sent off for deflecting a shot with his hand off the line, before celebrating from the tunnel when Gyan’s shot hit in the last second of the match against the bar collided.

The Uruguayan striker watched from the bench as his team left the tournament limping

However, instead of sympathizing with the legendary striker, fans on Twitter were quick to express their glee.

One viewer wrote, “The fact that Suarez is crying is revenge enough for me. Siato.’

Another added: “Seeing Suarez cry makes me happy.”

A third claimed, “Feels even sweeter to see Suarez cry,” with two laughing emojis.

He couldn’t watch La Celeste slide closer to elimination based on goals scored

And a fourth wrote: “There aren’t many better views in world football than to see Suarez cry.”

The 35-year-old has long held the status of one of football’s most notorious pantomime villains, taking on famed Italian Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup.

Suarez probably played in his last World Cup, having spent several years alongside Edinson Cavani mastering his country’s two-pronged force, appearing in four finals.

More to follow.

