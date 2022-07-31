Luis Suarez is mobbed by fanatical Nacional fans on his return to his boyhood club in Uruguay

World famous striker Luis Suarez has returned to the team where it all started 17 years later.

The Uruguayan international has signed for Nacional, the club that gave him his debut many moons ago and the fans couldn’t be happier.

Suarez, now 35 years old, recently completed a two-year stint with La Liga powerhouse Atletico Madrid.

Luis Suarez Addresses Fans At His Induction Ceremony After Returning To Nacional

Fans eagerly surrounded Suarez’s transport to the stadium, trying to get the first glimpses of Nacional’s new signing

Suarez made more than 130 appearances for the Uruguayan national team, scoring 68 goals.

After this, Suarez enjoyed stints at Liverpool, Ajax and especially Barcelona.

Throughout his career, Suarez has won a whopping 18 trophies while displaying class and ability as a goalscorer.

A player of this class who chooses to return to the Uruguayan Primera to finish his career while still having something in the tank understandably enthuses even the most insensitive Nacional fans.

Fans pose for photos with family members in front of a newly painted Suarez mural

Nacional fans fill the streets with torches in honor of legendary player Suarez

The celebrations for the introduction of Suarez resemble the celebrations of a cup victory

Nacional fans make mask for Luiz Suarez unveiling to wear both in town and stadium

Even without the addition of Suarez Nacional, they have long been one of the most dominant clubs in Uruguayan football. The club won the competition no fewer than 36 times and finished second 36 times.

Nacional’s last trophy came in 2021 when they won the Uruguayan Super Cup. Their last league title was in 2020.

Adding a striker with Suarez’s ability will undoubtedly raise expectations for next season to win or lose.

Uruguayan fan proudly represents the national team for the unveiling of Luiz Suarez

Children wore Luis Suarez masks at the stadium during his unveiling

A passionate Nacional fan carries the team flag through a massive crowd ahead of Suarez’s unveiling

Aside from what happens during his reunion with Nacional Suarez, he will always be remembered for his time terrorizing enemy defenses.

The numbers that built Suarez’s legacy Liverpool 133 games 82 goals 46 Assist Ajax 157 games 111 goals 56 Assist Barcelona 281 games 194 goals 113 Assist

Suarez will probably be remembered by most for his dominant stint at Barcelona, ​​where he not only set the best figures of his career, but was part of arguably the best attacking trio in modern football in recent memory.

The trio of Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar once formed what was once called the holy trinity of attackers.

Suarez and his friends would go on to win four Spanish Cups, two Spanish Super Cups, one Champions League title and five La Liga titles.

Suarez also led La Liga with a whopping 40 goals during his season with the highest score at the Camp Nou stadium.

On his other European adventures, Suarez won the English League Cup with Liverpool during the 2012 season and led the English Premier League with 31 goals the following season.

While playing with Ajax, Suarez also won the national title and the Dutch cup.

Suarez, along with Neymar and Messi, once formed one of the most dangerous attacks in football