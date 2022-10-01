Luis Suarez defends Lionel Messi over his leaked contract demands at Barcelona

Luis Suarez has jumped to Lionel Messi’s defense following revelations about his 2020 contract with Barcelona.

Last week, El Mundo revealed the terms Messi demanded to stay at Barca, including a massive £8.7m sign-up bonus and a private jet to fly his family back to Argentina over Christmas.

He also requested a luxury executive box at Camp Nou for his family and the family of former Barça teammate Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan has now defended his former team-mate regarding the demand for his families to share a box, stating that it is nothing special and that it benefited the club.

‘It amuses me. It’s something very normal in every player.” The 35-year-old told marca.

MESSI’S CONTRACT REQUIREMENTS IN 2020 £8.7 million sign up bonus

£8,700 release clause

Three-year contract with option to extend

Luxury executive box at the Nou Camp for the family of him and Luis Suarez

10 percent salary increase in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, plus three percent annual interest

Private jet to fly his family to and from Argentina every Christmas

“If you look at an elite footballer’s contracts, they should all have their box. I, for example, at Atletico Madrid, had mine; also in National…

‘That’s why all this speculation amuses me. Actually, Leo’s thing was to try and make the club’s life easier because since it was shared by our two families, it was just a box.

“It was harder for Barca if Suarez had one and Messi had another” [laughs].’

Barcelona has threatened to take legal action against the Spanish newspaper because the leaked information was part of legal proceedings.

The leak has also infuriated Messi’s camp, which said they would also prepare a lawsuit against El Mundo.

The information was allegedly obtained from emails between Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father and representative, the 35-year-old’s legal team and Barcelona leaders, including then-President Josep Bartomeu.

In addition to the box at Camp Nou, other demands in the June 2020 negotiations include lowering its £610 million surrender clause to a face value of just £8,700 after accepting a 20 percent pay cut in 2020-21 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, he asked to increase his net salary from £65 million a year to £71.5 million a year for the next two seasons, plus three per cent annual interest.

According to El Mundo, Barcelona accepted all of Messi’s demands except two: refusing to lower his release clause to £8700 and making the £8.7m signing bonus conditional on the club returning to their pre-pandemic income, which is unlikely was and is given their well publicized financial issues.

As a result, the 162 cap international negotiations stalled, culminating in the infamous ‘Burofax’ being sent to the club to inform them of his wish to leave.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo had previously leaked details of Messi’s massive £492 million (€555 million) contract – the largest in sporting history – taking into account fixed salary, image rights, variables and taxes.

Messi and Suarez made up two-thirds of the trio known as ‘MSN’ with Neymar in Barcelona

Messi and Suarez had a profitable relationship together at Barcelona and, along with Neymar, formed a deadly trio known as ‘MSN’.

In three seasons, the front three combined scored a whopping 363 goals and helped Barcelona win the treble in 2015.

Suarez left Barcelona in 2020 to join Atletico Madrid and is now back in Uruguay to play for his first club Nacional. However, he plans to leave when his contract expires in November ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.