Luis Suarez compares Federico Valverde to Steven Gerrard after predicting his rise back in 2017

Luis Suarez has given Uruguay team-mate Fede Valverde the ultimate compliment by comparing him to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Suarez believes the young Real Madrid star shares several ‘traits’ with Gerrard – widely regarded as one of the best all-round midfielders of his generation.

Valverde has been a crucial part of Real’s recent success and this season has effortlessly filled the void left by Casemiro by scoring a superb solo effort against Mallorca earlier in September.

In an interview with the Spanish outlet marcaSuarez said: “There are newspaper archives, in 2017, when Fede made his debut in the national team, I already mentioned that he reminded me of Steven Gerrard, who was a team-mate of mine at Liverpool.

“He has similar characteristics: box to box, with a good shot, change of pace, lots of runs [into the box].

‘I don’t want to compare, but the characteristics are similar. I saw Fede coming and he has made great progress, surrounded by big stars. It has done him a lot of good.’

The 24-year-old has also shown a Gerrard-esque versatility at times during his already stellar career in the Spanish capital.

Although a defensive midfielder by trade, the Uruguayan has been deployed several times this season as a right back and right winger.

The addition of goals has also helped develop a player who is well on his way to becoming one of the best at his position in the game, scoring four goals in nine, having previously only scored six in 145 appearances.

And while he has made a name for himself in Spain, the midfielder almost ended up at Arsenal at the start of his career.

According to ASArsenal reached a verbal agreement with Valverde after he was scouted by Francis Cagigao, who recommended the player to Wenger.

The move was reportedly close when Valverde and his agent traveled to London in December 2014 so that he could spend time near Arsenal’s training ground, where he was suggested to have trained with the Gunner’s first team.

However, the club decided to keep an offer on the table, which turned out to be a huge mistake as he starred in the South American U17 Championship in Paraguay not long after.

